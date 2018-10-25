The big party

× Expand The Granite City Jazz Band will perform at the Good Samaritan House 20th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

The Good Samaritan House has hit a milestone.

The homeless shelter, 1825 Delmar in Granite City, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

“We’re celebrating 20 years and that’s a difficult thing for a lot of shelters and nonprofit organizations,” executive director Latosha Davis said. “The funding is unstable at times. There were a lot of fundraising efforts involved in us being able to complete the mission. Being our 20th year, it’s huge for us.”

The Good Samaritan House is commemorating its anniversary by having a formal party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville that will include blues and soul singer Kim Massie and the Granite City Jazz Band.

“We typically do something of a smaller range here in Granite City, but we knew that we were celebrating 20 years and we wanted to step it up a few notches, especially since we’re having Kim Massie performing,” Davis said. “We waited for 20 years, so now we’re going to do it big. It’s a fundraising opportunity as well.”

Massie, who is from St. Louis, has had an outstanding musical career, winning two Best Female Vocalist of the Year awards and making duets with artists such as Cyndi Lauper, Nelly and Chuck Berry.

“She’s big in the jazz and blues world, but she also is huge in giving back to nonprofit organizations,” Davis said. “She has a passion for doing services for women, especially women with children. We reached out to her team and asked her if she would be interested in performing for us and she, without hesitation, said yes.”

Founded in the late 1980s, the Granite City Jazz Band has been performed in several locations this year such as the Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Campus and Grace Baptist Church in Granite City.

The Good Samaritan House opened in 1998. Davis said the Good Samaritan House was founded by area churches.

“It was based on a needs assessment that was done about 20 years ago that determined that we needed to establish a shelter in the Granite City area,” the executive director said. “Then we later found out that the biggest need was for women who had children. So that was the highest rate of individuals who were experiencing homelessness at the time.”

The Good Samaritan House is the largest women’s and children’s shelter in the Metro East. It’s also the only shelter in Granite City since the Phoenix Crisis Center was recently closed.

“Having Phoenix Crisis Center gone for women whose lives are impacted by domestic violence is going to be make an huge impact on the Granite City area,” Davis said. “The Good Samaritan House will happily step up and help in any ways that are possible, but we’re continuing to struggle in some ways with budget cuts.”

The shelter has 10 rooms with a cafeteria, a children’s playroom, a family room and a playground.

“We recently got funding from the state to redo the flooring in here,” said Davis, who has worked at the shelter for two years. “The entire building was done with the flooring, the carpeting, the cabinetry were based on volunteers and donations. Everything we have in here today for the most part have been donated by the community.”

Good Samaritan House 20th Anniversary Gala

Tickets are $75; call (618) 219-9513 or email Latosha Davis at lrdavis@gshofgc.org

Silent auction is at 6 p.m., program starts at 7 p.m.

Event will include a 50/50 raffle, a wine pull and cash bar

