The business of politics

“This has been a great ride. It really has.”

That’s Monica Bristow’s response when asked about her last 14 years as president of the RiverBend Growth Association. RBGA board members officially announced Bristow’s departure from that role on Nov. 16, shortly after they accepted her resignation with what they described as “a mix of sadness and gratitude.”

Bristow began with the RBGA as its interim president, a capacity in which she served from March to July 2003. After becoming the permanent choice for the position that summer, Bristow dug in her heels, focused on the future and never looked back.

“I have had such a great staff here working with me and a fantastic board,” Bristow said. “I can probably count on one hand the number of frustrating days I’ve had here in the past 14 years.”

One of the reasons she was interested in jumping into the political arena is because 30-40 elected officials in Illinois have announced their retirements.

“I think it is going to be a great time to see some changes because of the incoming new blood,” she said.

Asked when she made the decision to run for the seat being vacated by a retiring 111th District State Rep. Dan Beiser, Bristow said, “At the State of the Riverbend Luncheon — really, it was just that quick. It was after the luncheon that I met Rachelle Crowe, who is running for state Senate for Bill Haine’s seat. She said something to me that made me look into it a little bit further. I started talking to the powers that be, including Dan (Beiser) and the Democratic Party. Then I decided.” The luncheon was in late October.

“I have been interested in running for a long time though, probably 20-some-odd years,” she said. “Back when I was working at Olin, I was a lobbyist for them. That’s when I first got interested in the statehouse.”

A Godfrey resident, Bristow and her husband, Melvin, have two grown sons. Son Nicholas is a civil engineer, and Danny is an attorney.

“My husband and my kids are totally backing me,” she said. “They are excited.”

For Bristow, there has been many memories made during her time as president. Many of those remain close to her heart.

“Most recently, it’s the (Riverbend) CEO program. I’m glad to have been involved with that. I think it’s an awesome program. I hope to continue to work with Katie and the students because it is just an amazing program. Another has been the relationship with my mayors. They have just all been awesome throughout the years.”

Developments in her 14 years leave many cherished memories as well. She listed some of them: “Alton Center Business Park and the development that is down there, including American Water, Imperial Manufacturing, Challenge Unlimited. That place has filled up since I’ve been here, and that’s cool to see that. To see that expansion, that growth. There are probably 800 people that work in that complex and five or six different entities.

“255 — that’s another one of my significant memories from regional development. Being able to cut the ribbons on I-255. The first one being in 2006, opening to Fosterburg Road. And we were involved every step of the way. It would fall off the Illinois budget, and we would get it back on. Every one of those ribbons was significant for us and to us.” Bristow has the ribbon remnants still proudly displayed on one wall of her office.

“The ConocoPhillips’ core project was another one. We were involved in being the voice for business and getting permits pushed along. We also helped with various other things they needed. They wanted to support local businesses and we provided them with a list. We also did an impact analysis, and we have another one coming. How they impact the area is huge.”

She spoke highly of the region the RBGA serves.

“It’s a good area,” she said. “I get really discouraged when people talk about us being a dying town or a dying area, because we’re not. We’re not the same, but we’re not dying.”

Before coming in as president of the RiverBend Growth Association, Bristow spent many years working at Olin Corp. in East Alton. She was Olin’s employee activities and facilities coordinator from 2000 to 2003 and public affairs and community relations coordinator from 1997 to 2000. Before that, she served as compensation administrative assistant from 1992 to 1997 and in secretarial positions from 1981 to 1992.

“I’ve got to finish getting signatures to get on the ballot,” Bristow said when asked what her next steps would be after wrapping up November at the RBGA. “Once approved and certified, I start campaigning. Right now there is not another primary candidate. I’ll be knocking on a lot of doors and introducing myself, getting my name out there and learning more about what the constituents need.”

Bristow will serve as the association’s president through Nov. 30; the organization’s board of directors has formed a search committee to find an interim and a permanent replacement.

“We cannot thank Monica enough for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm she has given to the RBGA over the last 14 years,” RiverBend Growth Association Board Chairman August Wuellner said. “She will be missed by staff, board and membership alike.”

