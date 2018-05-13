The captain comes a-calling

photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske photo by Melissa Meske

Capt. Benjamin Godfrey, turning 224 years old later this year, paid a visit to elementary students at St. Mary’s and Ss. Peter and Paul in Alton and at St. Ambrose and Evangelical Elementary in Godfrey on April 25 and 26.

He came bearing gifts — and tales of “lots of MO-NAY.”

Godfrey’s visits with students were facilitated through local actor John Meehan, who brought copies of the book “Seymour Bluffs and Benjamin Godfrey,” as well as a related biographical DVD detailing his life and legacy, to be placed in the schools’ libraries. Lewis and Clark Community College’s George Provenzano assisted with the presentations, as did benefactor Chris Kane of State Farm Insurance. Kane’s agency provided the financial support for these donations as well as matching gift support for the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Project.

Meehan has lived in Alton since 1990, and spent his 35-year career as a teacher in Edwardsville, Decatur, and St. Louis before retiring. He enjoys filling the role of Captain Godfrey as often as he can. Before and during his presentation to students at St. Mary’s, he shared interesting trivia about Godfrey and his era.

“Captain Godfrey’s true pride and joy was the Monticello Seminary for Girls he built with educating his eight daughters first in mind,” Meehan said. “He started the school in 1838. The school became Captain Godfrey’s legacy. He had come to Alton with his business partner and their boats in 1832 from Cape Cod, Mass. Godfrey lived locally with his first wife, Harriet, and their 12 children. When she passed, he went back out East and returned with his second wife, and together they had more children. Godfrey had 15 children in total that lived to adulthood.

“In 1847, I brought the railroad to Alton,” he said in character. “And I made lots and lots of MO-NAY,” he added, repeating many times throughout his presentation and bringing roars of laughter from the students each time.

As Godfrey’s attorney, Abraham Lincoln was also a close personal friend.

“Me and Abraham Lincoln were buddies,” he told the students. Godfrey was instrumental in Lincoln’s election.

Lewis and Clark Community College student Maggie Maag followed Meehan’s presentation as Godfrey, questioning the students on what they had heard and learned.

In 2016, Alton and Godfrey business leaders launched the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Project. This book for elementary students became an important component of the initiative and now serves as one way to financially advance the project’s mission.

Zeke Jabusch, president of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, pointed out that book sales are part of the fundraising efforts for trail markers that will be placed at each of nine sites in the Alton-Godfrey area commemorating Benjamin Godfrey’s life.

Local author Phyllis Bechtold and Hayner Library historian Lacy McDonald wrote the book, and Alton High School graphic communications students illustrated it under the direction of teacher Lexa Browning-Needham.

“The students did all of the illustrations, all of the layout, all of the computer work,” Browning-Needham said previously.

The book has since received an international award — a second-place Gutenberg Award in the category of Design by High School Students. The international group, Graphic Communications Education Association, sponsors the annual Gutenberg Awards.

“I have to admit that I was not familiar with the history and significance of Benjamin Godfrey to our area prior to being approached about this project,” Kane said his donation of materials to the schools. “I grew up in East Alton and went to St. Kevin’s, then on to Marquette High, so I understand that private schools can use some outside support on occasion. I was happy to help out.”

Kane and Jabusch confirmed the materials are being placed in public libraries, including those in Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Roxana, and Wood River. They are also available through the Illinois State Museum and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Library and Museum, both in Springfield.

“We are planning for site development for each of the trail markers to begin probably in June or July of this year,” Jabusch said. “There will also be an audio app at each site for visitors to listen in and learn more. We are hoping to make this happen in time for marking the 200th anniversary of Illinois’ statehood, which coincides with the 180th anniversary of the birth of Monticello College.”

The books, DVDs and Captain Godfrey-themed coasters are all available for purchase in Alton at the Alton Visitors Center, Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop, Mississippi Mud Pottery and Best Western Premier Hotel; Josephine’s Tea Room in Godfrey; and at Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center in Grafton.

And for those who would like to directly support the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Project, donations can be sent to EE Foundation – Benjamin Godfrey Trail, PO Box 306, Godfrey, IL 62035. For more information about the project’s development, visit the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council’s website.

