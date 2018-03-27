The chosen ones

Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photos by Andrew Dobson Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

Downtown Alton flooded once again March 23 as Broadway filled with a rapidly rising river of enthusiasts, all coming out to support the city’s ongoing revolution, or evolution.

Screams, cheers, shouts, and tears of joy poured out from the hundreds of people who filled the tent set up in front of Bluff City Grill as Broadway Bash organizers welcomed the hosts and crew of the Small Business Revolution: Main Street television series once again to center stage.

With an enthusiastic rally speech from Mayor Brant Walker, who also provided an almost unnecessary introduction, show hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington took the stage and made the announcement shortly after 7 p.m. of the six Alton businesses that would share in the pot of $500,000 in development assistance, along with being featured on the reality show this fall during Season 3, available for viewing through Hulu and the web.

Those chosen businesses include Sham Pooches Grooming, 1735 Main St.; Bluff City Outdoors, 2813 E. Broadway; Today’s Beauty Supply, 1415 Central Ave.; Morrison’s Irish Pub, 200 State St.; Lighthouse Sounds, 115 Market St.; and Lovetts Snoots, Fish, Chicken, & More, 2512 College Ave.

Alex St. Cin, head engineer at Lighthouse Sounds, shared the excitement of being one of the winning businesses.

“We are so thrilled to be chosen as one of the few, out of the 220 businesses in Alton that applied,” St. Cin said. “There were so many good businesses that had applied.

“Not only will this bring great opportunities to those who were chosen, but it will bring great opportunities for the town as a whole,” St. Cin added. “By working with the show, we’re just hoping for some help with this new move. We’re moving to our new building, and that’s a huge undertaking for us. We’re all young business owners, all under 30, and this is a massive thing for us to be taking on. This opportunity for help couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Lighthouse Sounds is in the process of growing its physical space and offerings by moving from its Market Street location into 626 E. Broadway, across from Jacoby Arts Center, in a former fireplace retail space. Lighthouse Sounds will host practice and studio space for musicians as well as musical instrument and merchandise sales at its new location.

After thousands of nominations from small towns all over the country, Deluxe Corp. announced in November that 20 communities would vie for the top spot on Season 3 of its Small Business Revolution: Main Street series. Alton was among that list. And in December, Alton made it to the top 10. Brinkman, as host of Main Street and chief branding officer at Deluxe, also made that official announcement from Alton’s Old Bakery Beer Company.

Alton then advanced to the Top 5 list in an official announcement by Brinkman via Facebook in the early morning hours on Feb. 13, with an additional announcement that “Extreme Home Makeover” show host Ty Pennington would join Brinkman on the third season of the reality television series. After a fierce week of public online voting, Alton held onto its lead and garnered the final top spot.

Filming is ongoing in Alton for the show, which will air in the fall.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter