The eagles have landed

ALTON — With the holiday season over, Alton has its sights set on the next festive time: eagle-watching season.

Each year, as many as 1,000 American bald eagles come to the region as part of their migration, according to local experts.

“What happens is when things get colder up north, the eagles are just seeking out food and shelter like all wildlife,” Ken Buchholz, director of the Audubon Center at Riverlands, said. “So they’re going to come down south to where the waters are fishable.”

In the early 2000s, the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau got involved in promoting eagle-watching. In 2011, they held the first Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival in conjunction with Audubon Center at Riverlands, a new establishment at the time.

“It was our idea to include them in the promotion as a way to drive people to the Audubon Center because it was brand new and we wanted it to be successful,” Stephanie Tate, marketing communications and partnership director with the tourism bureau, said.

“Brett Stawar (the bureau’s president) and his group over there have always been collaborative, and they know eagles and wildlife bring in a lot of business,” Buchholz said. “So it was a real natural partnership from the very beginning.”

As this year’s eagle season official kickoff, the Alton-Audubon Alton Eagle Festival took place on Jan. 7. At the Alton Visitor Center, the day’s highlight was a live eagle meet and greet featuring an eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary.

“You can get within 2 feet of an American bald eagle, which is a very fascinating thing to do,” Tate said of the meet and greet. “The handler will tell you all about the eagles.”

These live events continue Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. near Argosy Casino.

While the Alton Visitor Center festival activities took place, the Audubon Center at Riverlands had its own program, which included ice sculpture carving, family-friendly games and live regional birds of prey. The Audubon Center, 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton, Mo., features an indoor viewing area, allowing visitors to see the eagles without having to venture outside in potentially harsh conditions.

“For anyone coming here, we have a very good possibility of eagles being right here by the center where you can readily see them,” Buchholz said. “If it’s a really cold, wintry day you can enjoy the comforts of being inside. Conversely, if it’s a nice day you can walk out on the trails and get a very close look.”

The festival served as the kickoff for all the other local activities throughout eagle-watching season, including the annual Alton Eagle Watcher T-shirt Giveaway and Eagle shuttle tours.

Visitors who want to participate in the T-shirt giveaway can pick up a punch card at the festival or any participating locations. Those locations, called Eagle Watching Hot Spots, are Pere Marquette State Park, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, Alton Visitor Center, Audubon Center at Riverlands, National Great Rivers Museum, Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, TreeHouse Wildlife Center, Elsah General Store in Elsah and the Grafton Visitor Center.

A representative at each site will initial the punch card. Once the card is full, visitors can return to the Alton Visitors Center and redeem it for a T-shirt. The promotion is sponsored in part by Alton Memorial Hospital, Liberty Bank and Phillips 66.

In addition to venturing out on their own, people wishing to spot an eagle can take advantage of shuttle tours starting in January. The 45-minute Saturday tours continue on Jan. 21, departing every hour from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Starting at the Alton Visitor Center, participants will have the chance to spot eagles at Maple Island, Heron Pond, Ellis Island and the Audubon Center. An on-board guide will provide tips on how to look for eagles. The cost is $5 per person and reservations can be made in advance online.

“The beauty of it is, with the exception of our shuttle tours, everything is free,” Tate said. “So people can do a lot of family things and not have to break the bank. It’s all right there. So I think people need to take advantage of what’s available and what’s free. Even the shuttle tickets, at $5 a person, aren’t going to hurt too much.”

Other events will take place throughout the region’s eagle-watching season, as well. These include a display of chainsaw art carved out by the Itchy Brothers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, as well as the Chip Off the Block ice-carving event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 Both events will be at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower.

Although many eagle-watching activities are free, Buchholz pointed out that having events like the festival and others give the area a financial boost. Tate also noted the economic impact of eagle-watching season, but she said the tourism bureau most values how the events bring the community together.

“The Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival is really a community event,” she said. “We have a lot of businesses that partner with us on this either by providing prizes for our games or opening for visitors during the festival. A lot of our businesses offer great overnight specials. They do special promotions during our eagle festival, and throughout eagle season. So it’s really a community event, which is what I think we’re proudest of.”

visitalton.com/shuttle

visitalton.com/seasons/eagle