The economic forecast: It’s looking good

photo by Eric McRoy East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood spoke on Eastgate Plaza developments as well as Alton's exposure and how it affects the entire Riverbend community. photo by Melissa Meske Executive Director Mary Lamie of St. Louis Regional Freightway addresses the crowd gathered at Post Commons during the Riverbend Economic Issues meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

It seems these days around the Riverbend, if there is a discussion about the local economy and projected or potential growth, people want to know. The lunch meeting hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association on Wednesday offered no exception to that trend.

Keynote speakers addressing the room of more than 75 attendees at Post Commons in Alton included Alton Mayor Brant Walker, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and St. Louis Regional Freightway Executive Director Mary Lamie. John Keller, president of the growth association, welcomed everyone and introduced each speaker.

Walker said he wanted to start “with the fun,” then proceeded to share with attendees that the Alton Expo is underway at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The expo will run through Sept. 16.

Many other developments around Alton were also mentioned by Walker, including improvements being completed in Alton parks and infrastructure work being done around the city. He further noted the progress at the Alton Business Park and the recent creation of a third tax increment financing, or TIF, district to benefit Alton Square Mall developers.

“We will see a lot more being done there in the next 12 to 18 months,” Walker said.

Also discussed briefly by Alton’s mayor was the recently adopted landlord licensing program, which has been set in motion, according to Walker, to ensure safe residences and greater accountability.

“After all, being a landlord is a business, and all other businesses in Alton have licenses,” he said.

He pointed out he is a landlord himself and sees great value in the program.

Walker also highlighted the city’s newly created Department of Code Enforcement, license plate readers on the Clark Bridge, a robust retail sector along Homer Adams Parkway and a positive trend for local labor and employment. He said 1,047 building permits have been issued by the city this year, and the city is working to develop the 37 acres of land adjacent to the new multimodal train station.

Wrapping up his remarks, Walker talked about the Deluxe Corporation Small Business Revolution series' impact on the city, noting the series highlighting Alton will premiere Oct. 4 on Hulu.

“Alton was one out of 15,000 cities that entered,” Walker said. “The attention we have received from it already has spurred other viable interests.”

As a result of this increased exposure for the city, Alton has been selected to be highlighted on the Travel Channel on Oct. 24, and as one of the top 10 communities to live in by AARP.

“We have had a tremendous economic boom,” Walker said.

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood spoke primarily about ongoing activity at Eastgate Plaza on Illinois 3. He said a lot is happening along the Illinois 3 corridor. About 20,000 cars drive by the plaza each day “but that was the problem," he said. "They just drove on by.”

“The new owners are doing tremendous work. Some of the spaces have not been occupied in 30 years,” Silkwood said.

“It took 13 years for this overnight development to happen,” he joked.

The plaza’s overhaul will result in the availability for 34 new retail spaces as well as added outbuildings. Other East Alton developments include roadwork on Berkshire Hill this year and scheduled work on Franklin for next year.

Silkwood also talked about the impact the Small Business Revolution television series has had on the entire region, beyond the city of Alton.

“When we talk about economic development, one of the hardest things to do is get the public engaged. The Small Business Revolution series experience did this. It pulled people together from all over, town to town. People still want to shop local — if not in their own town, then in the next one over,” he said.

St. Louis Regional Freightway Executive Director Mary Lamie was the last of the lunch’s speaker lineup. She talked about the region being geographically ideal for commerce, development and growth.

“We have the best location along the Mississippi River for barge traffic,” she noted. “And we are strategically in the best location on the river.”

She pointed out that the Riverbend is also the home of two airports for cargo transport — St. Louis Regional and Mid-America.

Lamie’s remarks covered the region’s competitive advantages in terms of economic development and growth. Key factors include a job-ready workforce, the presence of a diverse range of logistics and manufacturing companies and being home to the fourth-highest volume pipeline at ConocoPhillips 66/Cenovus Energy’s refinery in Wood River.

She noted the importance of the interstate system and how it connects through the region and that the area is home to the third-largest rail hub in the country with six Class I railroads feeding into it. Lamie then turned to the priority projects her team is addressing. These include the Merchants Bridge rehabilitation; I-270 Corridor; I-70 (Missouri side); Union Pacific railroad improvements at Madison; and the I-270- Illinois 111 Interchange in Madison County.

Before the lunch meeting adjourned, Lamie also acknowledged her work with Shari Albrecht and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council and the rail project being developed through private developer Stonemont Financial Corp. that will also have a great impact on the region.

