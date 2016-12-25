The EMT three

× 1 of 2 Expand Emergency medical technicians Harold Brooks, Allen Book and Dennis Eyer stand in front of one of Alton Memorial Hospital’s 11 trucks. Together, the men have more than 80 years’ experience in their field. × 2 of 2 Expand New technology has replaced the old. The Zoll X series monitor and defibrillator on the left has a 12-lead electrocardiogram and can send reports to the hospital’s emergency room. It replaces the LifePak 5 monitor and defibrillator that only allowed paramedics to radio the hospital. Prev Next

ALTON — Medical emergencies aren’t 9-5 events. And when they happen — whether they’re heart attacks or stomachaches — we count on paramedics to be there to help.

Harold Brooks, Allen Book and Dennis Eyer together have 83 years’ of emergency medical experience and an institutional history that would be hard to replace. The three each have served the area alongside several other paramedics for close to 30 years.

“They’re outstanding paramedics, dedicated to Alton Memorial Hospital and the Riverbend communities. They all have trained me,” says Jason Bowman, the hospital’s emergency services manager. “Our mission is to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the communities we serve.”

The men are three of 60 medics in an EMS department that takes about 50 calls in a 24-hour period. Recently, it handled 59 calls.

Brooks, Book and Eyer earned their licenses at Wood River Township Hospital, which at the time was the only licensing institution south of Springfield. Today, Lewis and Clark Community College is one of several offering the EMT course.

Brooks, 60, was working in housekeeping at the township hospital. He remembers cleaning the ER and observing the activity, thinking it was something that he’d like to do.

“I always liked helping people,” he says. He once took an 18-month break to go back to housekeeping. “A Monday through Friday, 9-5 job. I realized it was not what I wanted to do.”

After graduating high school in 1978, Book, 55, got a job with the Bunker Hill Fire Department. After a break to do a stint in the Navy, he decided to go through the EMT program at the township hospital. He worked for Campbell’s Ambulance Service in Madison before signing up with Alton Memorial Hospital in January 1987.

“Back then, we drove in a converted hearse,” Book says. “We used to joke that ‘we haul you both ways.’”

Eyer, 55, was a volunteer with the Hartford Fire Department in 1981. The department needed EMTs, so Eyer went through the program. He also signed up at Alton Memorial in January 1987.

The three have seen quite a few changes in technology, medicine and procedures over the years. Today Narcan, a heroin overdose drug, is carried alongside other medications, patients are getting larger and latex gloves are compulsory.

“When we started this, nobody wore gloves unless you were handling a patient who was bleeding a lot,” Brooks says. “Now, we never go on a call without wearing gloves. That’s for the patient’s protection as much as ours.”

In the early 1970s, when the paramedic program was starting to take off, the LIFEPAK 5 monitor and defibrillator was the standard. Alton Memorial’s first equipment came from the Los Angeles Fire Department and only allowed the paramedics to talk to the hospital. Today, the Zoll X series monitor and defibrillator weighs about 8 pounds less, has a 12-lead electrocardiogram, can take other vital signs and, more importantly, can send reports to the hospital so emergency room staff can be ready.

When Alton Memorial’s EMT department started in 1988, it had just one truck and covered about half of the city of Alton. Today, it has a fleet of 11 and covers about 374 square miles with satellite stations in Mitchell, Godfrey and Bethalto.

“If we did one call a day at the start, we were doing well,” Book says.

Being in the medical field can take an emotional toll, and they all have ways to deal with it.

“I don’t take it home with me,” Book says.

“You just have to walk away from it,” Eyer says.

But sometimes that’s hard to do and when that happens, Brooks says, “We talk to our partners.”

It isn’t all gloom, though. Brooks says his partner sprayed him with Silly String after the two had an argument.

“She said ‘see what happens when you make me mad,’” Brooks says. “Every day is a new day. Every day is different.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter