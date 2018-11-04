The fabulous four

× Expand Dal Maxvill (left) poses with Virginia Niepert, Dwain Hall and Betty Hoffman as part of the GCHS Homecoming Court in 1956.

Brian Corey in 1981 Robin Deterding in 1976 Dal Maxvill in 1957 David Williams in 1964

A quartet of Granite City High School graduates will be getting a big honor on Nov. 9.

Brian Corey, Robin Deterding, Dal Maxvill and David Williams have been inducted into this year’s Granite City School District’s Wall of Fame, which honors GCHS graduates who have made successful contributions in their fields, nationally and internationally.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the GCHS Atrium. Tickets are $26 and can be purchased online.

“Those four people have done tremendous things,” committee member Granite City Principal Daren DePew said. “They made Granite City proud, and it’s nice that we have an opportunity as a community to recognize those people from our high school.”

A 1976 GCHS graduate, Deterding is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado. She has received numerous teaching awards and has consistently been recognized as one of the top doctors in the Denver area and in the country.

Deterding was also an outstanding athlete, competing in track, volleyball, tennis, and basketball. She was a state qualifier in track, participated in the state tournament in tennis and helped the volleyball team reach the state tournament in 1976. She was inducted into the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Maxvill, a 1957 GCHS graduate, had a 13-year Major League Baseball career that included stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland A’s and Pittsburgh Pirates. He played on three World Series teams for the Cardinals and two for the A’s. He also worked as the Cardinals’ general manager for 10 seasons (1985-1994).

Maxvill was one of the first inductees in the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 1987.

Williams, a 1964 GCHS graduate, serves as a distinguished professor of the School of Policy, Government and International Affairs at George Mason University in Arlington, Va. He’s also the director of the university’s Center of Organizational Performance and Integrity.

Williams, a former U.S. postmaster general, was inducted into the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Hall of Fame in 2016. He graduated at SIUE in 1971.

Corey, who graduated from Granite City North in 1981, is a rear admiral for the Navy. He recently was selected as program executive officer for the service branch’s unmanned aviation and strike weapons. He was a naval fighter pilot for various operations, including Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The GCHS Wall of Fame started in 2004 and has 39 inductees.

“We have plaques on the wall at the hallway in the main building that our students are able to pass by every day and have an opportunity to see the people who have gone on from Granite City High School and have been tremendously successful in their chosen careers,” DePew said. “We hope that’s something that motivates our students, also. Many of our inductees over the years have also taken time out to speak to our students. We hope we have that opportunity with this group.”

School Board President Bev Scroggins, Calvary Life Church Senior Pastor the Rev. Mark Maynard, former School Board member Jerry McKechan, Holy Family School Principal Margaret Holland-Pennell, and Granite City High School Fine Arts Chair John Manoogian join DePew on the Wall of Fame committee.

