The fruits of homegrown labor

In the days before big box stores and expanded supermarts, merchants converged in town squares, along dirt roads, or in hollowed-out buildings with decades of tales already roaming within their walls. With nary a shrink-wrapped or freeze-dried product in sight, tables and backs of trucks exploded with color, overflowing with bright orange carrots, deep red beets, and sunshine-tinted bananas visible from a block away.

In the heart of the summer’s heat, fresh-grown local crops and handmade crafts of all shapes run in abundance. Beginning in the midst of spring on May 13, the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market enters its 25th season.

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, takes pride in being able to coordinate the market for a number of reasons. Beyond its benefit to the local economy and Alton’s image outside the city, McGibany described the market as much a “social experience” as it is a shopping experience.

“It’s really exciting to see how farmers markets have caught fire, especially in the last five years or so,” McGibany said. “People come to the market, run into old friends and it turns into a community social event.”

Alton’s farmers market began, appropriately enough, with a group of farmers who gathered near Market Street. Alton Main Street formed in 1996 and adopted the farmers market as one of its earliest projects to draw local residents to area and revitalize the downtown Alton historic district.

Now at its sixth location — once found in the parking lot next to Catdaddy’s and the Riverbend Head Start & Family Services parking lot on Landmarks Boulevard, among other spots — McGibany considers the market’s current home a perfect fit.

“The lot at Henry and Landmarks has high visibility from the highway and can accommodate over 100 vendors at once,” she said.

She said 70 to 80 vendors show up on average at the market’s peak in July and August.

Starting three weeks early for the first time ever, McGibany said she believes the longer season will help people embrace the benefits of eating seasonally.

“At this time of year, the only things growing in our area are greens, such as lettuces, leeks, kale and spinach,” she said. “A lot of vendors are expanding their infrastructure with greenhouses.”

Following the greens of early spring, the market kicks into high gear once tomatoes arrive and finds two more rushes with sweet corn and peaches later in the season.

The market offers a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruit and vegetables — including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops — along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot or iced coffee, salsa, jelly, popsicles, fresh bread, and other baked goods. In addition to these delectable treats, fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items also are sold.

In a personal commitment to both quality and integrity, the farmers market recently instituted a farm inspection task force, by which the head farmer and four other farmers appointed by the head farmer and McGibany will coordinate a visit to each farm to verify that all products are being produced on the property. The task force will consist of local farmers with specialized knowledge in various agricultural products, whose own farm locations cover a wide range of the region. Each farm participating in the 2017 season of the market will be subject to a one-time inspection fee of $20, to be paid upfront.

Longtime volunteer Bob Sancamper — described by McGibany as “a shining example of how Alton Main Street works” — utilizes his knowledge of market trends and going rates to help newer vendors price their produce and ensure that the booth arrangement is diverse.

“Bob goes above and beyond, and volunteers hundreds of hours over the season,” McGibany said.

Seasonal vendors who pay upfront are given a permanent spot at the market and comprise much of the market’s main double rows each season.

“We have hobby gardeners sprinkled here and there, but, by and large, most vendors are full-on family farming operations,” McGibany said.

Many of the larger seasonal vendors can bring in hundreds of dollars per day, providing a major boost to the local economy.

“The market’s definitely bringing people in from out of town, especially from (the North County area of St. Louis),” McGibany said. “Five years ago, we aspired to be as diverse and large as (Edwardsville’s) Goshen Market, and now we’ve arrived there.”

While browsing over the array of crops and crafts from all around the market’s 50-mile radius, shoppers are welcome to enjoy live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and other special activities every Saturday throughout the season.

Some of the upcoming events include coffee painting with Eric Stauffer on July 15, origami with Taeko Wogi on July 29, knitting with Sally Kirbach on Aug. 12, and live music from Nancy Lippincott & Friends on Sept. 2. Donation-based yoga will also be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. with River Bend Yoga instructor Tamika Jackson on most Saturdays.

The farmers market is just one successful example of Alton Main Street’s attempt to expand the creative economy.

“Creative people lift the area up and attract people from all around, and artisan makers are the lifeblood of a community,” McGibany said.

The recently opened Frost Bakery began as a farmer’s market booth and many other artists have found new opportunities by virtue of being linked in to the market over the past two decades.

“Last spring, we began our creative economy workshops for local entrepreneurs about how to think like business people and make a living doing what they love,” McGibany said.

Besides the main market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, the night market will also return from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Shoppers and vendors can enjoy live music, food and beverages on the outdoor patio in the warehouse behind Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St.

Alton Main Street aims to improve access to healthy food thanks to the Illinois EBT Wireless Project grant funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly known as food stamps) will be accepted by many vendors this season to boost the sale of Illinois-grown food and provide low-income residents with access to fresh produce. In an effort to bring new shoppers down to the market, the grant will also make it possible to double SNAP dollars.

“We’ve been accepting SNAP cards for years, but with this new program, you can swipe your SNAP card, choose to spend $10 in credit and get $20 to spend at the market,” McGibany said.

Starting in July, Senior Services Plus will distribute senior nutrition coupons at the Saturday Market, vouchers for $25 worth of free produce to seniors 60 and older who fit income guidelines.

Goshen Market

For two decades, a number of vendors have found a home in Edwardsville on Saturday mornings from early May through early October.

“The Land of Goshen Community Market is unique as it was started by customers instead of vendors,” founding President Sharon Henderson said. “Because the market was started by customers, we brought in experts from the county extension and local residents with marketing and financial backgrounds to plan for the market a year prior to the first season.”

Beginning with 18 vendors in its 1997 inaugural season, the market was an instant success, being awarded the Governor’s Hometown Award that same year. Visitors have enjoyed yearly farm tours, free yoga, music and live demonstrations every summer Saturday since.

The market has grown to nearly 100 vendors, which include farmers, artisans, local business owners, and community tables.

“We have stayed true to our guidelines of growing and sourcing goods within 100 miles of the market and remain at least 50 percent agricultural through each season,” co-manager Candice Watson said. “Due to upholding these standards, we’ve found the need to implement procedures like jurying artisans each year to ensure we have the right balance of goods at the market while holding true to being a farmers market.”

Goshen welcomes not only farmers, but local artists such as woodworkers, silversmiths, horticulturists, musicians, and more to share their talents and sell their goods.

“The popularity of local farmers markets in general is a step in the right direction to harvesting healthy communities, and we’re so proud to be a part of this movement,” Watson said.

Market setup is scheduled for 7 a.m., but mornings typically begin with the arrival of managers Candice Watson and Tara Pohlman and other early birds, including dedicated vendors and volunteers. Goshen Market welcomes a mixture of full-season and partial-season farmers, as well as other vendors, including Bruce Haas of Daydream Farms, First Fruit Farms, Queen’s Cuisine, Gingham Garden, and Reinhardt’s Berry Patch, who among many others have been with the market since its inception. Partial season vendors, community, and business tables meet up with a market manager upon arrival to find their place on the market map, while full-season vendors set up in the same location each market.

Sales begin at 8 a.m. sharp, with many eager patrons already in line for fresh weekly produce, eggs, meat, coffee, and breakfast. Watson said Market Sprouts, a free educational children’s program in its seventh season, is another crowd favorite alongside a wealth of free live music and demonstrations.

“Most only see these happenings each Saturday, but there is so much detail that goes into managing the event and the growing list of vendors on a weekly basis,” Watson said. “New this year, we have two market managers who keep track of our nearly 100 participating farmers, vendors, community organizations, volunteers, and local businesses. We’re following in the footsteps of retired Market Master Sherry Chase, who led the way in building a well-oiled machine for the past two decades. Planning on the part of all of our committee of local talented board members allows us to accommodate our vendors and customers. It’s so important to us to make the space safe, convenient, and easy to use for all involved.”

Goshen Market has garnered a wide-reaching reputation by bringing fresh local food to the community, to the benefit of farmers, small business owners, and artisans.

“In turn, hardworking families right in our own back yards are thriving and everyone has access to healthy, local food choices and more,” Watson said. “Goshen Market encourages the growth of the local agricultural community by supporting growers and giving them a venue to market and sell fresh, locally grown and prepared foods. We also provide an opportunity for the sale of fine and heritage arts produced by local craftsmen.”

Watson said the market helps to both sustain and enhance the downtown Edwardsville experience and sense of community by fostering social gathering and interaction and by educating consumers about locally grown food.

Goshen Market is on a mission to provide as much access to fresh food as possible.

“Four seasons ago, we were given a grant to begin accepting Illinois Link, debit, and credit cards,” Pohlman said. “Accepting Link has given more families in the surrounding communities access to fresh, locally grown produce, meat, and more. Having this access has also increased vendor sales and offers a great convenience to our visitors who no longer have to leave the market to get the cash they need.”

The Goshen Market Foundation was created in 2016 to support and grow not only the market but to create access to local food throughout the week and year-round. In its first year, the foundation has procured funding for Link card holders to double their purchases through a program called Link Up Illinois.

“If you use a Link card, bring it to the information tent and we are able to match up to $25,” Pohlman said. “That means if you purchase $25 worth of tokens, you’ll actually receive $50 to spend on fresh local foods. Link Up Illinois is a program of Experimental Station, which provides grants to farmers markets to support access for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants to healthy foods.”

The foundation also plans to use its resources to encourage the growth of local agriculture, and educate children and the community about sustainable farming practices and nutrition.

“We are currently working on starting a farm-to-school program, and procuring and furnishing a Market on Wheels to reach residents in nearby rural areas that aren’t able to make it to Saturday markets,” Pohlman said.

Also the vice president of the foundation, Pohlman said the committee behind the market is constantly learning, growing, overcoming hurdles, and working to evolve with the community’s needs.

“We’re looking forward to new programs and opportunities to make connections through our Goshen Market Foundation that will host events like Burgers and Brews, harvest dinners, educational programs, and so much more in the future,” she said.

With two decades of experience under its belt and a reputation that extends miles beyond Edwardsville’s Main Street, Goshen continues to live up to its mission statement: homegrown Saturday mornings.

Wood River Farmers Market

Between Alton’s Farmers and Artisans Market and Edwardsville’s Goshen Market is another up-and-coming destination looking to make its mark in Madison County. Formed in the summer of 2009, the Wood River Farmers Market kicked off its ninth season in the parking lot at Madison Avenue on Thursday, July 6, and will run through September (as weather and crops permit).

Vendors, which currently average 20 per season, are able to set up a single market for $10 or commit to a month for $30. If a vendor chooses this option, payment will have to be paid in one installment at the beginning of the month.

Each vendor that participates in the Wood River Market is allowed a 10- by 10-foot space, and must set up their stand between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Some of the items permitted at the market include fresh fruits and vegetables, garden and house plants, cut flowers, decorative gourds, jams, pies, breads, cakes, cookies, crafts, quilts, woodwork items, jewelry, and pottery under the stipulation that each item is homegrown and at least 50 percent handmade.

“We’ve had over 60 different vendors at our farmers market, and we hope that it will continue to grow, providing our citizens with a market to purchase home-grown and homemade products,” Wood River Recreation Supervisor Alyssa Daniels said.

Soon to enter into the double digits alongside its seasoned peers to the north and south, the Wood River Market is well on its way.

