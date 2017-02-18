The future of family leave

GODFREY — Family leave policies vary greatly worldwide.

When a woman in Canada has a baby, she’s given up to 17 weeks of paid maternity leave and up to 37 weeks of paid parental leave. Compare that to a woman in the United States, who is guaranteed zero weeks of either. In fact, a 2014 International Labour Organization study of 185 countries found only Papua New Guinea and the United States do not guarantee paid family leave for either women or men. The 12 weeks of leave provided by the Family and Medical Leave Act are unpaid, and the law only covers about half of U.S. workers.

“One woman in four goes back to work within two weeks after giving birth,” Megan Sholar said. “That’s bad for the baby, bad for mom and bad for business because it is often difficult for a mother of a newborn to be focused at work.”

Sholar received her doctorate from Loyola University in Chicago, where she teaches political science. Her book, “Getting Paid While Taking Time: The Women’s Movement and the Development of Paid Family Leave Policies in the United States,” was published by Temple University Press in 2016. It explores why the United States doesn’t have a paid leave policy, why the current unpaid leave law is so weak and how and why four states are the exception.

Sholar, who grew up in Godfrey and is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, will present her research and answer questions on the past, present and future of family leave policies from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in Ringhausen Atrium at Lewis and Clark Community College. Her talk kicks off the college’s Women’s History Month events.

Sholar said it isn’t that eligible businesses don’t comply with legal requirements; it’s just that the parameters set forth by the federal government are so stringent. To be eligible for the Family and Medical Leave Act, a person has to work at a company with at least 50 employees in a 75-mile radius and must have worked for the company for one year with a minimum of 1,250 hours. Businesses can create their own paid family leave policies, and 13 percent of American workers do get employer-paid leave.

“It’s hard for small businesses to pay out of their own pocket,” Sholar said. “They have to pay the employee’s continuing salary and pay for a temp. If there were a government program, the government would pay for the employee’s salary. So small businesses often support a law to promote paid family leave.”

There are several reasons why the United States doesn’t have paid leave, including outdated gender ideas, the American spirit of individualism, the idea that family matters are private affairs and the power of business interests.

“Bosses, small businesses and top executives are not inherently opposed to paid leave,” she said. “It’s generally the chambers of commerce leaders that mount the greatest opposition. They’re powerful and have a strong lobby. They don’t want any regulation and as little government intrusion as possible.”

Sholar said the future of paid leave is in states’ hands. Three states — California, Rhode Island and New Jersey -— have paid family leave; in 2018, New York will join them. She’ll share how these states were able to enact paid leave and how activist groups — including the women’s movement — helped push the program forward.

She said she’s “100 percent certain it’s a matter of when, not if” more states adopt their own policies. Next month Sholar will discuss the influence large companies such as Google, the Trump administration and younger workers have on what Family and Medical Leave Act might look like.

“Millennials don’t focus just on salary,” she said. “They also want life benefits — paid vacations, sick leave, time to spend with families. They want their lives in balance.”

Key dates

1978: Pregnancy Discrimination Act mandates pregnant women get some sick days and disability benefits, can’t be fired or refuse to be hired or promoted because of pregnancy.

1993: Family and Medical Leave Act provides 12 weeks of unpaid job-protected leave when a new child joins the family, but because of its parameters, only 6 percent of corporate employees and 60 percent of the workforce is covered.

