The Gang lights up

ALTON — More than 4 million lights will twinkle and sparkle once more against the night sky at Alton’s Rock Spring Park as Christmas Wonderland opens again, as it does annually on the day after Thanksgiving or otherwise known as Black Friday. Shoppers can wrap up their day of celebrated savings with a headlight-free drive through this stunning exhibition of art beautifully displayed through music and lights on a nature-made backdrop.

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 27, the magical spirit of the holiday season will be celebrated through a festival of lights, sounds, and beautiful displays inside the park, near Alton Middle School and Alton Memorial Hospital at 2116 College Ave. in Alton. Hours of operation throughout the season are 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The suggested admission donation is $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.

Each year, a group of retirees and volunteers known as the Grandpa Gang organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays that transform into Alton’s annual Christmas Wonderland. And each evening of the seasonal display, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by members of “the gang.”

Back in 1988, a group of 6-8 guys got together and started what has come to be known as the Grandpa Gang, according to Christmas Wonderland Inc.’s board president Al Cowgill. Among them was Carl Davis, who would stay on through the group’s evolution in 1992 to what was then known as the Celebration of Christmas.

In 2002, Davis himself took the reins of the group, and finally in 2006, the organization officially established itself as a nonprofit now known as Christmas Wonderland Inc. Its group of retirees and volunteers known as the Grandpa Gang, still sees to it that Rock Spring Park transforms into Christmas Wonderland each year.

“We’re not just grandpas, though,” Cowgill pointed out, “and we have female volunteers too.”

Rhonda Lewis is one such volunteer, and she has been involved with Christmas Wonderland nearly every year since its inception. She spent many years working with the Grandpa Gang in her former role with the city of Alton as executive director of the park and recreation department.

“We used to climb the trees to hang the lights. Now we have a bucket truck, and that is a big help,” Lewis noted.

“The Grandpa Gang starts up in the park around the first of September each year to make it all come to life,” Lewis added. “It takes about two months or so to put it together, and you have to make allowances for the weather, too.”

“We have around 15 to 17 working every day out there now,” Cowgill said. “We have about 25 members in total in the Grandpa Gang.”

Despite a recent wire theft, Cowgill said they are still on track.

“We went out and bought 2,500 feet to replace what was stolen, and we have about 500 of it left over. And with the crew we have now, we will get it all done.”

While the need for volunteers has been fulfilled now, financial donations continue to be welcome.

“We receive donations from sponsors, as well as from individuals,” Cowgill said. “These help with the costs of the display and installation. And every day, someone donates food and beverages to those working out at the park to help keep us going.”

As for the donated admissions from those who come and enjoy Christmas Wonderland each season, a portion of those are always set aside for next year’s startup, Cowgill said.

“We hold some of it back, but the rest is given back out to area charities. We gave to around 45 of them last year.”

Proceeds going out to the charities typically total around $40,000 each year.

This year’s display has some new additions, like it does every year. Among them is a manger with a backdrop of Bethlehem.

“Santa’s House will have more characters added to the Peanuts display too,” Lewis said. “Santa Claus himself will be there nightly through Christmas Eve, of course, and we’ll still have the Enchanted Forest. School kids decorate trees each year and people come through and vote for their favorites.”

Anyone who would like to make a financial donation outside of attending the display can do so by mailing a check to Christmas Wonderland Inc., PO Box 1010, Alton, IL 62002.

For more information about the Christmas Wonderland season at Rock Spring Park, call (800) 258-6645. And for more information about the Grandpa Gang, contact Cowgill at (618) 401-2939 or Acting Head Grandpa Tom Spahr at (618) 259-7086.

Cowgill made one final comment as he and the attraction’s season gets under way.

“The community support is always there,” he said. “We have volunteers who work all year long. People also donate materials for the display throughout the year. We are thankful for all of the community’s support, and to all of the people who volunteer.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter