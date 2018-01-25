The gravity of giving

The Granite City Wrestling Club was trying to get something it never had before — a weight scale.

Los Tres Amigos came to the rescue.

The Mexican restaurant, which has locations in Wood River, Edwardsville and Jerseyville, donated $500 to the youth wrestling club to help pay for the weight scale. Restaurant owner Urvana Morales presented to the check during a tournament in December at Granite City High School.

“A scale is kind of important in a weight class in competition,” club director Scott Moss said. “She offered to buy us a good-quality scale. We got it priced out to what we were looking for.”

Morales donated the money in memory of her father, Jose, who died in January 2017.

“When he was alive, he would donate to different places,” said Morales, who became president of the family-owned restaurant after her father passed away.

Morales was contacted by her cousin, Jose Briagas, about the wrestling club trying to raise money to buy a scale. Briagas is a parent of one of the wrestlers.

“When he called me and asked me if I could donate money, I said, ‘Sure. Anything to help those kids out,’” Morales said. “It was last month when they called for that and I thought it was a good thing. I like these things with kids and anything to help kids out and help them for the future.”

Briagas said he was thrilled that Morales, who is from Alton, has donated to the club.

“She’s the first person that I hit up to ask for a donation, and she was the first person to donate,” he said. “She lives outside of the Granite City area and she’s donating to our area. She didn’t have to do that, but from the stories that I heard, her dad used to do the same thing. Her dad used to donate and give money to certain sports and clubs. She was doing what her father did — just passing the torch.”

The scale has been ordered and should arrive by the end of the wrestling season.

“We’re going to have a plaque on the scale that will say in memory of Jose Morales,” Briagas said. “We’re also going to have a plaque made for her so she could hang it up in one of her offices at the restaurant.”

The club helps young wrestlers prepare for the high school level. Briagas said he hopes it gets more donations in the future.

“For me as a parent, I see those other kids who like to go to certain tournaments, but they can’t,” he said. “So we’re trying to see if we can help other kids out and get them donations. Getting the scale is a big step right here so that way we can get our kids weighed, make sure they’re making weight and the weight they want to be at.”

