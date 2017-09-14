The great outdoors and more

× Expand Photo by Dr. Cathy Webb The Six Mile Regional Library District will sell hunting and fishing licenses.

GRANITE CITY — The Six Mile Regional Library District added a hunting and fishing license service on July 1, becoming the first library in Illinois and the second nationwide to sell non-commercial hunting and fishing licenses.

Now the district is making plans to add a passport acceptance service.

“We’re providing services to our community that might be useful to them and we can do it, so we will,” Six Mile Executive Director Tina Hubert said.

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased at the downtown branch at 2001 Delmar Ave. First-time purchasers need to bring proof of residency as well as an Illinois driver’s license or ID, Social Security card and date of birth.

Those living outside of Illinois need to bring their previous Illinois Department of Natural Resources license or other state driver’s license and Social Security card. A Social Security number will be required for all U.S. citizens for the purposes of obtaining an Illinois license.

The Guilderland Public Library in Guilderland, N.Y., outside Albany, is the other U.S. library that sells hunting and fishing licenses.

“Through their research, they found out they were the only library nationwide,” Hubert said. “Through our further research, nobody else has done this yet.”

The executive director said Tallin Curran, the district’s IT and facilities manager, came up with the idea of having the library sell hunting and fishing licenses.

“Kmart, Walmart, and Horseshoe (Lake) State Park sell hunting and fishing licenses in our area,” she said. “When Kmart went out of business, we knew that only Horseshoe State Park and Walmart were now selling. Then, we thought, ‘Why not?’ Why wouldn’t we?’ It would be like reaching out to another part of our community, providing another service. It also brings in a little bit of revenue for us so it would help us alleviate some of the burden on the taxpayer.”

The library currently checks out fishing poles to children. The poles were provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“We developed kind of a closer relationship with them and we’re trying to extend services and be the best we can for our community,” Hubert said.

She said she hopes the district will start selling passports by the beginning of January.

“We’ve been trying to become a passport acceptance facility for over a year,” Hubert said. “We just learned that we were accepted into the program by the state department and we’ll be the first library in the Metro East that does passport acceptance. There are quite a few libraries across the country and quite a few up near Chicago that have acceptance facilities. I think it’s a really good partnership because they’ll still be doing passports at the post office. We have hours that are outside of their hours like evening hours and Saturday hours when people will be come get their passports here.”

Hubert said patrons will have to bring their pictures to receive their passports. Several library staff members will be passport agents.

“That’s another way to increase our revenue without putting more taxes on the taxpayers,” she said.

For more information, call (618) 452-6238.

