The heart of the holidays

WOOD RIVER — On Dec. 5 and 6, 36 children partnered up with motorcycle enthusiasts, first responders, and other community volunteers to shop for clothing and holiday gifts as the annual Shopping Spree for Needy Children sponsored by Patches & Badges for Kids NFP convened at Walmart Supercenter.

Patches & Badges for Kids provided each child with $100 for clothing needs and $100 for gifts. After an evening spent shopping the aisles, with a seemingly large part of their time spent in the toy and electronics departments, the children left the store with a cart full of Christmas gifts along with a donated gift bag containing towels, soaps, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

As in previous years, many of the children used their gift money to make purchases for other family members.

Participants included students from Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, East Alton and Bethalto. School staff and nurses choose the students to participate.

Wood River Walmart cashier Julia Duckels has been working at the store for about 13 years and serving as the special cashier for this event for more than half of those years. She had left work earlier in the day but returned in time to work the checkout lane.

“It’s such a good thing,” she said. “It’s awesome what they do for the kids. And I get such a kick out of watching the kids’ and the parents’ eyes light up as their purchases are bagged up. There’s always so much joy — and a few tears, too. The kids and the parents are so grateful and happy knowing that they’ll get to have Christmas this year after all.”

Paired up with children and their families for some serious shopping time were personnel from Rosewood Heights, Meadowbrook, Holiday Shores, Bethalto, Hartford, East Alton and Wood River fire and police departments, as well as staff from Pride Fitness and Ted’s Motorcycle World, Patches & Badges board members and families, and members from the Red Knights and Dream Weavers Motorcycle Clubs.

One of those first responder volunteers, Lt. Lee Birdsell of the Roxana Police Department, has been doing this “for years, even at the old Wood River Walmart,” he said. “It’s just so great to see people in the community who need help to come in and get it here. It’s great to be a part of that.”

“We are just so grateful for the response we receive from the community each year,” Patches & Badges for Kids President Brent Wells said. “People are incredibly generous and willing to give of their time and of their dollars. We couldn’t do this without the support of the volunteers, donors, sponsors and schools.”

Fundraiser events to support the shopping spree were hosted throughout the year by Ted’s Motorcycle World, Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Pride Fitness, and Dream Weavers Motorcycle Club. Other donations were received from ConocoPhillips, Operating Engineers 399, Wood River Police Association and volunteers who put in their efforts to raise funds.

And on the first night of shopping, two more checks came in. The East Alton Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) presented Wells with a $500 check, and Rosewood Heights Volunteer Fire Department presented one for $300.

In addition to the shopping event, the charity provides emergency assistance to families and programs throughout the year. Wells said this year Patches & Badges will be able to donate to the Christmas assistance programs at Central Elementary in Roxana as well as Hartford, Lewis and Clark, and South Roxana elementary schools.

Patches & Badges provides financial support to the Alton Police Department Police Benevolent and Protective Association (PB&PA) Shop with a Cop and Highland Police Department Christmas with a Cop programs as well.

Donations continue to be welcome to address the needs of families throughout the year. Contributions can be mailed to Patches & Badges for Kids NFP, P.O. Box 562, Wood River, IL 62095.

