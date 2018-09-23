The Helen who didn’t get away

A party July 25 celebrated an achievement few will ever see. Alton Rosewood Care Center resident Helen Parsons observed her 100th birthday with numerous friends and family in attendance.

Parsons recalls a time starkly different from today. Growing up in rooms above the Vanpreter Store in East Alton, she says her father never owned a car. He worked at Olin Corp. his entire adult life to support his family but always walked to work.

Entertainment and toys were rare in those days. Parsons recalls playing with friends by jumping off a nearby garage onto a sand pile next to it. Her daughter Betty Winecoff notes how children had fewer options then and often made up games and activities to play with others.

Parsons and her husband, Leonard, were married for 58 years before his passing and raised three children in a Cottage Hills house that had railroad car boards for walls. She has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as numerous great-great-grandchildren.

One of Parsons’ most vivid childhood memories was her father taking her to get a frilly dress. Buying fine clothes from the store was a rare event for the family in those days. She also remembers her brother walking across the Mississippi River one winter when it was frozen solid.

Winecoff says she remembers her mother always had the most distinctive voice in the neighborhood.

“When it was time to call the children to come in for the day, the neighbors always had my mother do it,” she says. “You could hear her all the way up and down the street.

“When daddy passed away in 1995, she knew she had to keep going.”

She notes her mother mowed the lawn, worked out at the YWCA, and danced and played cards to keep active. Parsons lived in her own home until the age of 95, when she moved to Rosewood Care Center.

Two dozen friends and relatives attended the birthday party, including her two living children, Winecoff and her brother Larry Parsons, as well as grandchildren and other relatives.

Winecoff says her mother was eager to learn and try new things. She points out Parsons wanted to learn to drive when she was a teenager. When she finally learned how in her 30s, she drove for her entire adult life.

Winecoff relates one humorous story about her parents. Her father dated four other women named Helen before he dated her mother. She smiles as she notes her mother said that might be so but always says with pride, “I’m the Helen who got him.”

