The king is alive

Granite City High senior Morgan Ambruso is quite familiar with Elvis Presley — her uncle is a big fan of the legendary musician.

“He used to play his records all of the time,” Ambruso said.

So when an Elvis impersonator named Steve Davis sang “Love Me Tender” during the third annual Nicol Foundation CEO Empowerment Day on Sept. 20 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ambruso and Daniel Stovey were the first people who got on the floor and danced.

Ambruso is a member of the Granite City CEO and Daniel Stovey is from the Belleville CEO.

“I want to thank this young man for dancing today,” said Davis, whose Elvis impersonating business is Memories of Elvis. “He took a risk. Years from now, when you all have your reunions of the young entrepreneurs and CEOs in all of the various areas of Illinois, maybe that picture of him and that young lady dancing will get a lot of laughs and fun. You shouldn’t have to think of having fun as a big high-stakes risk. Have fun.”

Davis’ one-hour appearance as Elvis was the biggest highlight of CEO Empowerment Day. Besides “Love Me Tender,” he performed Elvis’ classic songs such as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

During the performance, people danced and clapped their hands like it was a real Elvis show in Las Vegas.

“I loved it,” Ambruso said. “I loved how it wasn’t just like a presentation. He actually got people to get up and dance and clapping.”

Then, Davis got out of his Elvis outfit, changed into a black business suit and spoke to more than 100 people about how he started a business as an Elvis impersonator.

“He’s multi-talented in many, many ways,” said Kevin Nicol, the president and CEO of the Nicol Foundation, which has its office at 1 Executive Park.

Davis was a teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District before deciding to start a business of impersonating the famous singer, who died in August 1977.

“I had no direction,” Davis said. “I sold aluminum siding part time and I worked in restaurants. I had about 20 inches of longer hair when I was a kid and I wanted to be the seventh member of Lynyrd Skynyrd or REO Speedwagon.”

While attending Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University), Davis was majoring in theater. After earning a best supporting actor nomination for a play, he was invited to a party thrown by one of the school’s professors and he came dressed up as Elvis.

Then, Davis got a phone call from a man who asked him to become an Elvis impersonator for his mother’s birthday for $20. Suddenly, he was making $100 per week.

Later, he made $50 at a wedding reception in Jerseyville. He took that money to enter a Elvis impersonator contest in Memphis, Tenn., in 1991 and he got first place.

“There were a lot of upset people who had fan clubs, buses and vans,” Davis said. “I didn’t have any of that and I won.”

Davis performs in 450 gigs each year.

“I played at cruise ships, carnivals and cruise lines,” he said. “I played big gigs. I even got called up by my good friend, Kevin Nicol, to play here for you folks.”

Davis was one of the special guests at CEO Empowerment Day. Other guests included former U.S. Olympic athletes John Carenza, Derrick Crass, Lou Vitucci and Jim Campbell and several members from SIUE.

Ambruso said she enjoyed going to the seven-hour seminar, which also had CEO groups from Alton, Effingham and Jefferson, Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

“I like it because it’s different from going to local businesses,” the GCHS senior said.

Ambruso, who is also a captain of the GCHS dance team, said she wants to own a car detailing business in the future.

“My dad works on cars all of the time,” she said.

Ambruso is part of a Granite City CEO group that includes Brian Bauman, Mariah Burke, Gabrielle Byrd, JaJuan Gibson, Jacob Roderick, Scott Schank, Jared Skaggs, Morgan Tucker and Eugene Williba. High school business teacher Karen Greenwald is the facilitator.

The Granite City CEO returns for its fourth year. Students meet off campus every day either on a business visit or a host business to learn about succeeding in the business world. The program is hosted by local businesses throughout the year and is funded by business investors. A student must be a senior to join the program.

memoriesofelvis.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter