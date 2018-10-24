The life of the village

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick stands by a few of the photos that have lined the walls of the Godfrey Village Hall main office since the passing of Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams on Oct. 16 at the age of 87.

When asked what Trustee Eldon "Twirp" Williams left behind for the community, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick opens the drawer to his office desk with a big smile.

"Doughnut crumbs in my drawer, that's what he left behind," he says with a laugh. "He'd always push the crumbs into the desk drawer so I'd know he'd been here."

Presence and humor...when talking to those who worked side-by-side with him for so many years, that is what Williams, who died tragically on Oct. 16, brought to the Riverbend.

But those who knew him best say not to mistake his jovial nature for a lack of commitment to bettering the place he called home.

"Eldon was more of a friend to the community than an elected official," says Village Clerk Pam Whisler, who began working with Williams back in 1976. "He thought with his heart, and worried about what was best for the people, not for the board.

"When he spoke up in a meeting, you knew to listen well, because there would be words of wisdom. He knew how to push people's buttons to make them think about what they were voting on."

McCormick, meanwhile, proudly shows "Twirp's wall,' a collection of photos taped up in the Village Hall office, as well as in the nearby closet dubbed "Twirp's office."

Williams came in every day to discuss issues, chew the fat, and, in McCormick's words, "Give the ladies here grief, and although he griped at them, deep down he loved every second of the attention."

He says Williams was probably most proud of his work getting a basketball court at Glazebrook Park.

"The man dedicated his life to the village of Godfrey," he says. "He always fretted the elections, but he was going to run again, no doubt about it. He loved what he did.

"His kids are scattered all over the country, and they had a hard time getting him to take vacation to visit, because he didn't want to leave Godfrey."

Williams, an Air Force veteran, served that community for 60 years, beginning with a stint as justice of the peace in 1957. He was Godfrey Township's tax assessor for 40 years, moving from that role in 1997 to Village Board trustee beginning in 1999, where he served until his death.

In addition to 6 children, 2 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, he also took the entire community under his paternal wing.

When Norma Glazebrook, whose friendship with Williams dates back to junior high school, ran into roadblocks while trying to get the Glazebrook Park project up and running in 1997, Williams stepped up, speaking to the trustees on her behalf and working to turn her vision for the village into reality (He was also still serving on the park's Board of Directors until his death).

"He believed in the park," Glazebrook says. "He really went to bat for us to get that park, much more than people realize. He was certainly a buddy to me then, and I admire him for what he did.

"He has always been positive. He could find the good in anything, and that says a lot about him as a person."

Matt Horn, owner of Landmark Realty who worked with Williams for 20 years, says every fall, Williams would talk of retiring, and Horn would, every fall, talk him out of it.

He also recalls fondly that Williams would bring in doughnut holes every Thursday at 9 a.m. for the office (without leaving crumbs in Horn's desk drawer, though).

"He was an integral part of the team," he says. "He was a fixture here at the office, and he has left a huge hole, but not because of numbers.

"He didn't have to sell a single house to be important here."

Mark Stewart served alongside Williams on the Village Board for decades.

"He really came from a different time," Stewart says. "He didn't like email; he didn't take digital pictures. It was important to him to always be more personal in how he dealt with people. In an age when people use Facebook to communicate, he would just pick up the phone instead."

The two men didn't always see eye to eye on the best direction for the village, but Stewart says he never doubted Williams' passion for his community.

"Being a family doesn't mean you don't sometimes disagree, and that is what we are here - a family."

Sarah Johnes, who also served with Williams on the board, recalls her first meeting as a trustee, and Williams' way of helping to calm her rookie jitters.

"(He) greeted me with a smile, took me aside...and whispered, 'How are you going to vote on that agenda...because I want to make sure I vote the opposite.' It took me a few seconds to register that he was kidding.

"Twirp always listened carefully to my point of view and made me feel that my opinion was just as valuable as anyone else at that table."

(How did he get his nickname? While the stories differ slightly depending on who is doing the telling, "Twirp" originated from his days as the shortest basketball player on his team in school.)

As the upheaval of the last few days dies down and routines return to Village Hall, the pictures and mementos of their friend remain scattered around the village office ("And they will stay there for as long as I am in this chair," McCormick says definitively).

Preparing for the special board meeting on Tuesday, Pam Whisler reflects on her memories of Williams.

"It's going to be hard at the meeting tonight, not calling his name (for roll call)," she says with a slight hitch in her voice. "He is still with us here, though. He will haunt us to keep us on our toes.

"Every time I step out of my door and see a corner or a spot in the hallway where we would discuss things, I will think of him."

“I never heard anyone say anything detrimental about him. Even when people didn’t agree with him, they respected him because he respected and loved everyone.”

Norma Glazebrook, Godfrey community leader

“He was a fierce advocate for the village of Godfrey. We lost not only a pillar in Godfrey, but our entire community. He was one of the finest public servants I had the opportunity to meet.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker

“We all took ownership of Twirp, in one fashion or another. He was one of us.”

Matt Horn, Landmark Realty Inc. owner

“He had a different way of looking at things; I think the best word to describe it is that he was authentic.”

Godfrey Trustee Mark Stewart

“Eldon was more of a friend to the community than an elected official. He thought with his heart, and worried about what was best for the people, not for the board.”

Godfrey Village Clerk Pam Whisler

“Eldon Williams was a gentleman and a character — a rare combination, especially by today’s standards. I consider myself lucky and blessed to have known him.”

Sarah Johnes, former Village Board trustee