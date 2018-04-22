The littlest engineers

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Eve Drueke reviews the Trashformations Fair countywide student projects on display on the second floor of the Madison County Government Building in Edwardsville.

Eve Drueke explains the key to implementing long-term conservation of resources as well as sustainable and renewable energy practices is to educate those who will be responsible for them in the future.

“In the long term, we need to create residents who know how to take care of the community,” she says.

Drueke is the coordinator for Madison County’s Resource Education Program, formerly known as the Green School program. The program provides support, incentives, and educational resources for new and ongoing resource management practices for Madison County schools.

The program started 28 years ago when the 1989 Solid Waste Management Act mandated funding for it through landfill drop-off fees. Drueke explains that as a result, no tax money is required to support the program.

Program participation is voluntary but available to all schools in the county. Offered to public and private schools in the past, this year it is also being made available to home school programs. She points out more than 40 schools with students from kindergarten to 12th grade are participating. A lot has changed in the decades since the program’s inception, and it is evolving to keep pace with current needs, she says. What is new this year are materials being provided to schools to provide a specific curriculum for teachers.

Drueke’s credentials include a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction as well as seven years as a teacher and a background in graphic design.

“Teachers are extremely busy,” she says from experience. “The last thing they need is more things to do.”

She explains that learning materials and logistics she has developed will allow teachers to use them in a way that incorporates them into existing curricula.

“The materials are downloadable digitally and can be incorporated into existing math and reading curriculums,” she says.

The program curriculum catalog focuses on three key areas. Management of land, air and water, along with waste reduction and diversion, are targeted. Ecology specific to Madison County is also included.

When a school enrolls, the program provides planning tools, logistical support, a $100 stipend and materials to help each school reach goals.

The materials provide direction on how to get started, ideas on ways to spend the stipend money and help in identifying and planning goals and objectives.

Green Seed grants are also available. The grants reimburse schools up to $2,000 for specific conservation and renewable energy projects. Drueke notes 11 requests for grants have been received so far. One of the projects is a water bottle refilling station that eliminates plastic bottles. Another creates a pollinator garden to provide educational opportunities around the science of conservation.

She notes schools from every district are participating in the program, but the goal is to continue to expand the number of schools and teachers involved. Anyone interested in participating should contact Drueke by email at ehdrueke@co.madison.il.us. Additional information is available on the county’s website.

Drueke wants people to know the program exists to provide resources, and there are exponential benefits to educating children about ecology and involving them in outdoor activities.

“The result of the program will be connected, aware, well-informed residents in the future,” she says.

Q&A

Are you a Riverbend native? If so, what has caused you to make it your home now?

“I was born and raised in Edwardsville. Until I was six, I lived in a house on Main Street, where I now work. Coasts and big cities are great, but I think the prairie is vastly underrated. My family and loved ones are here, and that trumps all. Besides, summer isn’t summer without a few visits to Northside Dairy Haven with the windows rolled down.”

How did you get involved in resource education and “green” initiatives?

“I spent most of my professional life as a classroom teacher, which led me to writing curriculum and creating educational programming for a local nature center. My position with Madison County was the next logical step in the trajectory. It allows me to help spark children’s interest in the natural world and feel as though I’m making a larger impact by having a countywide reach.”

What has been the most impactful discovery about your position with the county so far?

“I’ve been most surprised by where my work isn’t. I regularly interact with a wide range of people: students, farmers, laborers, business owners, teachers, and officeholders. All of them value the health of our natural world and my office witnesses that daily, fielding all sorts of questions from residents, such as ‘how can we recycle this item?’ or ‘do you have a lesson on water quality?’ or ‘how can I plant a school garden for my science classes?’ I still have yet to meet someone who doesn’t hope that his or her favorite outdoor spot is there to share with grandchildren in the years ahead. The desire and the demand is evident, and it’s enormously heartening.” What is one easy way readers can get involved in the recycling movement?

“The Madison County Planning and Development Department offers information on where to recycle everything from old shoes to Christmas trees. For those wanting to make an even bigger change, my advice is, ‘Ask for what you want.’ Waste and recycling haulers are businesses, and they’re driven by market prices and consumer demand, like anything else. Find out who your waste hauler is for your residence or business. Ask them to explain what they currently offer and if they’ll start accepting certain items. I frequently find that people are unclear about their ability to recycle or don’t realize how many others may have the same need. A little effort can yield some worthwhile results.”

Can you share a few words about an important mentor in your life?

“My mother is an award-winning nature educator and responsible for my having spent most of my childhood outside. Without having learned passion for all creatures at her knee, I can reasonably say I’d never be able to locate a snail’s heartbeat. The experience of being a freelance graphic designer was a major shaping factor and far less forgiving than my mother. Pouring your heart into something a client sends back really stings, but if you take a lesson from it and keep coming back, you get sharper, quickly.”

What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about you?

“For my all-consuming love of nature, it ends at the terrestrial. I have some deep aversion to space and planetary science. I blame my dad for dragging my family to Cahokia Mounds at dawn for every summer solstice. Mess with a teenager’s sleep, and it creates a lifelong resistance.”

— By Melissa Meske

