The long road

BETHALTO – When a member of the military or a police officer is killed in the line of duty, the community immediately rallies around the family and does everything it can to show its support.

In the whirlwind weeks that follow, it’s on the tip of everyone’s tongues, the main topic of conversation. Fundraisers are organized, and relatives are flooded with calls of support and offers of help.

But once the stories fade from the front page and the top of the news broadcast and the calls come with less regularity, the families are left to pick up the pieces and figure out a way to move on without their loved ones.

For family members of Marine Lance Cpl. Kenneth Corzine, moving on has meant doing what they can to change the world around them for the better and helping as many people as they can … all in the name of “Little Kenny.”

“Our family tries to turn a negative into a positive, so we do our best to help anyone we can, whether they are military or not,” his uncle, Jim Corzine says. “Kenny was a big advocate for animals, so we are trying to rescue and place wild mustang horses in the area. Everything that we do, we do in Kenny’s name.”

At 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, the community will come together for the fallen Marine once again, this time to join in a street dedication ceremony at Village Hall (213 N. Prairie Street), where Illinois 140 from North Bellwood Drive to Prairie Street will officially be marked as LCpl. Kenneth Corzine Memorial Drive with a sign unveiling – the very stretch of road where thousands lined up to show their support during his funeral back in 2011.

Last May, Illinois State Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) adopted a resolution designating the stretch of road in his honor.

It was signed on Kenny’s birthday.

“This young man gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country,” Haine said on the Senate floor at the time. “He would have been 29 today, and it is an honor to pay tribute to him in this way. Our fallen soldiers deserve our utmost respect, gratitude and appreciation. I hope that by dedicating this portion of highway to this fallen soldier, it will serve as a reminder to all who drive on it what a patriot he was and the service he gave to our country.”

“There were some delays to get the ball rolling, but the time frame in which they have accomplished this has been remarkable,” Jim Corzine says. “We are so grateful to Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow and (legislators) Haine and Beiser. This could never have happened without their guidance and help. IDOT has also been phenomenal; Martha (Schartz) there was a huge help, as well as Tracy (Cook) in Senator Haine’s office.”

The village of Bethalto has been instrumental in keeping Kenny’s memory alive. Winslow, who was serving as the Bethalto police chief in 2011, says he could not be more proud of the way the area has embraced the young man’s memory.

“I think it’s a great honor for us,” he says. “It’s good to see the state and our community recognizes one of our kids who has fallen in service to our country.”

According to Winslow, the signs will be installed sometime on Friday.

Final duty station

After graduating from Civic Memorial High School, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Corzine enlisted in the Marines on Aug. 1, 2007. A member of the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division, he was part of a nine-man patrol stationed in the Sangin district of the Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The battalion to which he was assigned was regularly involved in heavy fighting in the Taliban insurgency stronghold area. On Dec. 5, 2010, while on patrol, he stepped onto an improvised explosive device. Kenny lost both of his legs in the explosion, and one arm was “degloved” (stripped of its tissue).

Four other men in his unit were killed instantly in the ensuing attack, with the others left critically wounded. Unfortunately, that tale was all too common, and the battalion knew what could be in store for them at any time.

“The last thing he told me was about how his friends were getting blown up, but he still had a job to do every day,” his father, Ken Corzine says.

As his family received the tragic news and waited breathlessly for a miracle, Kenny fought hard to survive, day by day. But less than three weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the 23-year-old succumbed to his injuries at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.

“We were devastated,” Jim Corzine says. “Everything from that moment on and through the funeral is still kind of a fog for me.

“As a Gold Star family, we now know firsthand the cost of our freedoms.”

Kenny’s body returned home on Jan. 4, 2011. As word of his death swept through the region and the community rallied around the family, the Corzines were dealt another blow when the Westboro Baptist Church announced it would attend the funeral.

The church, at the time consisting of Fred Phelps and several of his immediate family members and based out of Topeka, Kan., is an anti-gay fundamentalist group that has made a name for itself by protesting military funerals as a way of spreading its message of disapproval regarding the country’s “tolerance for sin” and involvement in international activities. Its appearances at funerals and other functions often overshadow the event itself.

The response from the public was swift and strong. Winslow, who at the time served as chief of police, ensured that the designated area for the church to hold its protest was nowhere near the entrance to the funeral at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church on Jan. 6, 2011. State regulations required the protest to occur at least 200 feet from funeral proceedings, and Bethalto ensured it was actually much farther.

Following the church service, family and friends traveled to Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, where Kenny’s flag-draped coffin was lowered into the ground. As the family exited the church building and began to make its way to the cemetery, it was overwhelmed by what it saw – a crowd of thousands, lining the street between the church and the cemetery, holding signs and giving salutes in honor of Kenny and his sacrifice.

Fiddler’s Green

The funeral and its aftermath united the local community and made it stronger, perhaps more so than ever before in recent memory. Now, with Kenny’s name etched into the history of Illinois 140 (and the entire Riverbend area), what he gave will not be forgotten.

A message posted to Facebook by Kenny’s cousin Blake on Dec. 21, four days before Kenny died, serves as a reminder of the danger those serving overseas continue to face every day.

“Soldier … it’s not a word I use for myself, but Marines and soldiers share the same common struggle in Afghanistan. Pray for Kenny Corzine, pray for the Marines and soldiers who fight to get back to their families, and pray for the men who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

For his uncle, the loss has grown into something much bigger – a chance to bring awareness for years to come.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about him,” he says in a voice choked with emotion. “Now we can move on to bigger and better things. We will never put closure on it, but what we can do is make sure people never forget.

“These boys are joining the military at 18 and fighting and dying for us at 21, 22 years old. My hope is that everyone who travels on this roadway, even if just for a minute, will never take for granted the freedoms that these boys give their lives for.

“It is not free.”

Lance Cpl. Corzine was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the Combat Action Ribbon.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter