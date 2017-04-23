The man and the music

Closing out its 83rd season, Alton Little Theater is about to put on one of the most beautiful storytelling musicals of all time — “Man of La Mancha.”

The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, May 12-21.

“When the directors at the Alton Little Theater board choose a playbill for a season, we look for plays that we are personally passionate about and plays that we believe will appeal to a wide audience,” director Lee Cox said. “Traditionally, we often start and end the season with a big musical, since our audience attendance supports that and it coincides with our selling of season tickets for the following year.”

“Man of La Mancha” is the story of Miguel de Cervantes, a failed author, playwright and tax collector who has been thrown into a Seville dungeon by the Spanish Inquisition, along with his manservant, for an offense against the church. The two have brought all their possessions with them into the dungeon but are attacked by their fellow prisoners, who instantly set up a mock trial. The prisoners plan to confiscate and burn the possessions, including the uncompleted manuscript of “Don Quixote.”

Cox believes the events of recent months make the show’s themes of chivalry, honor and altruistic love timelier than ever.

“The world, in my opinion, has seen egregious behavior during the elections and in subsequent months; there has been violence and far too many examples of man’s inhumanity to man,” she said. “A story about doing the right thing in the face of unbeatable foes appealed to my senses that wants some kindness and decency restored. ‘Man of La Mancha’ creates beauty in song and word, with characters who are imperfect human beings but striving for something better. In the end, collectively, they create a better world, even in the face of death.”

Performers from across the St. Louis and Riverbend region came out and auditioned for the chance to work with this production. Kevin Frakes (Miguel de Cervantes), Debbie Maneke (Dulcinea) and Sawyer Burton (Sancho Panza) lead a cast of 15 players who create a multitude of characters in 26 scene changes in 93 minutes.

“‘Man of La Mancha’ is rarely done,” Cox said. “The music is challenging and the principals must have excellent, trained voices — so I’m glad that I’ve known for over 12 months that I needed to my homework and recruit the best folks to audition.”

Frakes, the company’s president who has been with Alton Little Theater for 42 years, agrees.

“This is a difficult show only because of the type of show it is, but I think it has been going very well,” Frakes said.

In addition to Cervantes, Frakes plays Alonso Quijana and Don Quixote. He says playing three characters was a bit of a challenge.

“Lee has been working me through it, and we just have to get that across to the audience,” he said. “Hopefully the audience will see the difference between the roles.”

Burton, who has performed in Alton Little Theater’s productions of “Hairspray,” “Fame” and “The Addams Family,” says there were no challenges when it came to playing his role.

“This part really is me, in a sense,” he said. “I’m usually the happy-go-lucky comic relief character. The sidekick. However, this is kind of different because I’m usually the one who is just out there for laughs. This time, I’m there for the majority of the show with the guy who he is working for.”

Tickets are $22 and available through expanded box office hours Monday through Friday and selected Saturdays. Box office information and hours can be found at Alton Little Theater’s website. In addition, tickets for the theater’s 84th season, $75 for two musicals and four plays, will be on early-bird sale during the “Man of La Mancha” run.

