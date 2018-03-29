The melting pot

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY | After Granite City was founded in 1896, it attracted plenty of immigrants from Europe, Asia and Mexico.

Three guest speakers from the Lincoln Place Historical Society — Norma Asadorian, Marvin Moehle and Daniel Gonzales — chronicled the history of the city’s immigrants in a discussion event, Immigration in Granite City: Past and Present, on Feb. 22 at the downtown branch of the Six Mile Regional Library.

Illinois Humanities sponsored the 90-minute event as part of a series of small group discussion programs called Illinois Speaks.

“We’re so grateful to have our three speakers here,” said Betsy Mahoney, branch manager at the Johnson Road location and the event’s coordinator.

Immigrants from countries such as Macedonia, Bulgaria, Armenia and Mexico moved to Granite City at the beginning of the 20th century. They settled in the Lincoln Place neighborhood on the city’s west side.

“Lincoln Place was a little neighborhood where most of the immigrants in Granite City lived,” said Asadorian, president of the Lincoln Place Heritage Association.

Asadorian’s grandparents emigrated from Armenia.

“They lived in Lincoln Place their whole lives and they had five children,” she said. “They all grew up in Lincoln Place. My grandfather’s brother also immigrated here the year after he did. He came in 1909. My great-uncle came in 1910. They also grew up in Lincoln Place.”

The LPHA president also talked about the history of Granite City, which was founded by brothers William and Frederick Niedringhaus in 1896.

“It was a farming area at first,” she said. “There were two portions. One section was named Six Mile. Old Six Mile was like a stagecoach stop and it was six miles from St. Louis, which would be the next stop, so that’s why it was called Six Mile. There was another portion that was called Kinderhook that was established by German farmers. Most of the early settlers that came here during what we call the pioneer days were German farmers. They were the ones who first settled in this area.”

Asadorian said when immigrants first came to Granite City, they had a hard time getting accepted by other city residents.

“They did face a lot of discrimination from Germans who were already settled here in Granite City,” she said. “As a result, that’s why we see them settling in Lincoln Place, because it’s outside the city limits of Granite City during that time period. Most immigrants who came here came through New York in Ellis Island.”

Moehle, a Granite City resident, talked about how Macedonians immigrated to the United States. He had family members who were from Macedonia.

“It (Macedonia) was ruled by the Ottoman Turks for 500 years,” he said. “During this time, a lot of people like my grandfather were leaving because they had aspirations of overthrowing the Turkish government. The Turkish government was becoming very weak. They were going to come to America and they were going to make some money and they will build these houses and buy land. A lot of people were coming pre-1903 to America and saving their money.”

Gonzales, who is from St. Louis, ended the event by discussing how Mexicans immigrated to all parts of the St. Louis area, including Lincoln Place.

“In Granite City and Lincoln Place, we’re talking about a Mexican community that is numbering in the 100s, but less than 1,000 people,” Gonzales said. “But in terms of overall population in the St. Louis region, that’s pretty huge.”

Every year, the LPHA holds a festival at the Lincoln Place Community Center to celebrate its ethnic and immigrant history. This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Lincoln Place was originally called Hungary Hollow. The Granite City Commercial Club changed it to Lincoln Place in 1916.

Also every year, the Granite City Mexican Honorary Commission holds a festival to celebrate the Hispanic’s community heritage and culture. The commission was founded in 1926.

