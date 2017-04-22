The missing link

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske (From left) April Hausman and Kelly Chapman are the certified Senior Health Insurance Program counselors on staff at Senior Services Plus. Together, they help seniors gain access to programs by counseling them through the discovery, application and benefit access process. Their services are jeopardy, along with other mission-driven programs such as Meals on Wheels, because of budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration, Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker says.

ALTON — Acting as “a call center for seniors” for more than 40 years, another local mission-driven program is in jeopardy if President Donald Trump’s proposed budget becomes a reality, the center’s director says.

Along with the Meals on Wheels program, another vital service that “picked up the pieces” when other providers dropped off will soon be unable to maintain its level of service if the government cuts more funding.

Senior Services Plus’ Information and Assistance Department focuses on enhancing well-being and quality of life for seniors and those with disabilities by linking them to public benefits and resources.

The program is the only one of its kind in the six counties it serves with its two full-time employees.

“SSP professionals Kelly Chapman and April Hausman are dedicated to helping seniors work through all the bureaucracy, jargon and red tape that goes along with accessing these benefits,” SSP Executive Director Jonathan Becker says.

Chapman, the program’s director, says she and Hausman have been trained and are certified as Senior Health Insurance Program counselors through the Illinois Department on Aging, an important distinction among a sea of providers touting their services.

“This program is one that will definitely be affected with the budget cuts proposed by President Trump,” Becker says. “The complexity of accessing benefits and services is becoming higher, and seniors are often challenged when figuring out where they need to go and how to get through the process. Our I&A program helps seniors maximize their access to resources, which is obviously important for them when trying to live on a fixed income.”

“We are trying to continue providing this service and help them get through that maze,” Chapman says.

“I&A is as important in its way as Meals on Wheels is, and not to just the seniors, but to the community as a whole,” Becker says.

The program annually receives roughly $47,000 in funds through the Older Americans Act, Becker says. From that, the program serves about 5,000 seniors in Madison County annually and close to 8,000 overall. The program averages 50 calls a day with inquiries during off-peak times, and receives more than 100 a day during peak season times, such as when Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program registration or health insurance renewal starts.

“We go to a lot of the senior places throughout Madison County, providing services and giving presentations on available services, and we are covering between 80 and 90 percent of Madison County with our services,” Becker says.

Staff meet with seniors and their families on an appointment basis at the center, or if issues such as mobility or online access are a concern, they also do home visits to counsel seniors on meeting their needs. The service is free, but donations are suggested and always welcome.

Through the program, Chapman says “we can help you find a service or program, then fully access its benefits.”

She asks that seniors needing help through their program call and make an appointment — and be patient when doing so.

“We receive a high volume of calls every day,” she says.

“President Trump’s proposed cuts are not a good thing,” Becker emphatically says. “Everyone needs to call their congressmen and clearly say, ‘I oppose the proposed budget cuts to the Older Americans Act funds.’”

Becker further says cuts have already been made to his organization’s other mission-driven programs, including Meals on Wheels.

“We were delivering 128,000 meals two years ago; we’re down to 109,000 now,” he says. “Deliveries will go down more if these budget cuts go through. We provide cost-effective and helpful programs that allows seniors to continue living the best life they can.”

Both Becker and Chapman note the trickle-down effects of any cuts in services to seniors, throughout the region and nation. Senior homelessness already has begun to increase, they say.

Help is available to seniors in accessing these programs and others:

Medicare counseling: Applicants can meet with certified Senior Health Insurance Program counselors who can also screen for other Medicare assistance programs including Extra Help, a low-income subsidy, and the Medicare Savings Program, both of which are income- and asset-based.

LIHEAP: Income-based energy assistance, subject to fund availability. Qualifying individuals apply once during September to May each year.

Medicaid/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/cash assistance: Benefits are income- and asset-based; applications can be submitted at any time of need.

Benefit access application: Completion provides a license plate sticker discount and a free bus pass to qualifying applicants.

Land of Lincoln legal assistance: Help is provided to clients 60 and older in Madison County. Appointments are on site at Senior Services Plus. For information, call (618) 465-3298.

Veterans’ assistance: Madison County Veterans’ Assistance Commission provides outreach at Senior Services Plus on the second Wednesday of each month. Call (618) 296-4545 to schedule an appointment.

Options counseling: Long-term care options and comprehensive needs assessments through a person-centered planning approach.

Independent lifestyle solutions: Help with home organization and basic budgeting for Madison County residents 60 and older. This is a fee-based, sliding scale program.

