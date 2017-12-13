The Nature Institute adds new face to education staff

× Expand Jacob Clendenen of Piasa has joined The Nature Institute in Godfrey as an education assistant.

GODFREY — The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, has added an education assistant to its staff.

Jacob Clendenen of Piasa has officially joined the organization’s team. His work will include preparing for field trips, Scout outings, community events, and more.

In spring of 2017, Clendenen graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Through his years of teaching martial arts at Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts in Edwardsville, he grew an appreciation of helping others expand their knowledge of the world around them.

This is what drove Clendenen’s interest toward TNI. Having grown up in a rural environment and with a love for the outdoors, he has strived to have a career that combines outdoor recreation and learning. His first work at TNI was as camp counselor in the summer, and he quickly became a hit with campers.

“The greatest way for anyone to truly appreciate nature is to physically experience it. This means that we must get students outdoors and into nature firsthand and physically interact with it,” Clendenen said about outdoor education.

“I strongly urge every person who is interested in nature to go outside, look under rocks, get dirty, and have some fun,” he said.

While at TNI, Clendenen plans to bring forth exciting and educational programs for members and visitors to enjoy. His goal is to educate and excite students to create their own passions and interests to follow.

“It’s in our human nature to always strive for understanding,” he said. “My hope is that we take what we’ve learned in the past, combine it with new-age material and offer education right here at TNI for any and all who seek it.”

TNI will offer an upcoming Outdoor Survival Workshop, hosted by Clendenen, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Join TNI staff for this workshop to learn basic survival skills for independent usage. This event is catered to those age 12 and up, including adults. Registration is $15 per person and those interested can sign up at TheNatureInstitute.org.

TNI trails are temporarily closed for public use and will reopen April 1. This is in an effort to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, staff will perform heightened restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning. Those interested in seeing TNI property may still do so at the above workshop any of their other upcoming events.

