The Nature Institute receives national recognition

× Expand A view from an overlook at The Nature Institute in Godfrey.

GODFREY — The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, has earned national recognition as a Certified Nature Explore Classroom from the Nature Explore program, a collaboration of Dimensions Educational Research Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.

This certification confers a number of benefits, including membership in a network of more than 355 like-minded spaces nationwide. These classrooms foster effective nature-based outdoor learning.

“The Nature Institute’s commitment to providing research-based and nature-rich learning offers a wonderful example to programs and educators throughout the country,” said Heather Fox, director of communications and outreach for the Nature Explore program. “These spaces inspire hands-on activity, creativity, play and plenty of time exploring the natural world.”

These outdoor classrooms — which are springing up like wildflowers across the country — offer interactive elements such as musical instruments made of natural materials, garden or pathway areas, and natural materials for building and creating art. Research consistently shows that children who learn and grow in Nature Explore Classrooms exhibit enhanced concentration, develop creativity and problem-solving techniques, manage stress in healthy ways and develop skills across the spectrum of academic and creative learning.

Nature Explore Classrooms were developed by a team of master educators, landscape architects and researchers in response to the documented growing disconnect between children and nature. The classrooms help fill this void by integrating research-based outdoor learning opportunities into children’s daily lives. Classrooms that are designed according to standards and principles described in Dimensions Educational Research Foundation’s Learning With Nature Ideas Book are eligible to become Certified Nature Explore Classrooms.

