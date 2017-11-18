The Nature Institute to host crafting workshop

GODFREY – A professional florist will help participants create a one-of-a-kind front-door decoration with a natural wreath at the Nature Institute’s upcoming holiday event, Nature’s Creations: Winter Wreaths, at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27-28.

Space for participation is limited. Admission is $40 per guest, which includes a pre-made natural wreath and other supplies to decorate the wreath. Guests are allowed to bring any décor items with them, as well as snacks and drinks. Registration is required at the institute’s website or by calling (618) 466-9930.

Starting Dec. 1, the facility's trails will be closed for public use to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, staff will perform heightened restoration efforts such as prescribed burning. Trails will reopen April 1. Those interested in seeing the institute's property may still do so at upcoming events.

