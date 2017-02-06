The Nature Institute to host educator workshop

× Expand The Nature Institute Education Director Patti Brown (right) facilitates last year's workshop.

GODFREY – Formal and non-formal educators are invited to attend a curriculum workshop hosted by The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

The focus for this workshop is on Project WILD and Aquatic WILD, an environmental education program of the Council for Environmental Education, sponsored in Illinois by the Douglas-Hart Nature Center and Foundation.

Project WILD is a wildlife-focused conservation education program for kindergarten through high school educators and their students. Project WILD is one of the most widely used conservation and environmental education programs.

This curriculum provides educators with resources and activities to get students outside to learn about animals and what they need to survive. All activities are correlated with state and national standards in multiple disciplines.

The Nature Institute’s education assistant Ramona Puskar will lead the workshop with co-facilitator Lindsay Korand of Walcamp Outdoor Ministries and Retreat Center in Kingston, Ill. Puskar became one of a dozen certified facilitators in Illinois in September 2016.

Teachers who take this course add to their toolbox of resources that can be used not only for science but also with math, social studies, history and physical education requirements. It also addresses and has activities for every type of learning style.

“All over the world children are becoming less in tune with the outside world and more in tune with technology. They are missing out on some of the greatest experiences and they don’t even know it,” Puskar said about the need of educating youths on environmental issues.

“Our goal with these curriculum resources is to help educators get their students outside and curious about the world around them,” she said.

The full-day workshop is $60 per person, which includes Project WILD and Aquatic WILD manuals, correlations of Project WILD activities with the Next Generation Science and Common Core learning standards, introduction to community resources and a completion certificate.

Any educator is invited; however, middle school and home school educators, nature center staff, youth group leaders and anyone interested in using hands-on activities about conservation to encourage learning in science and other subjects will benefit the most.

Those interested in signing up for this workshop can registering online at TheNatureInstitute.org or contact Puskar at (618) 466-9930.

TNI’s Discovery Woods play area was recently recognized as a certified outdoor classroom. This resource is also available to educators and their students. The outdoor classroom allows students to manipulate natural items, have time for free play and use their imagination in an outdoor setting.

TNI is a conservation and environmental education organization that has a mission to foster an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. The organization owns roughly 450 acres of preserved land with several miles of hiking trails.

These trails will be closed to the public through March.

