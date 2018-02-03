The Nature Institute to host tree-tapping workshop

× Expand By Dave Pape, via Wikimedia Commons Maple trees with taps and buckets for collecting sap to be made into maple syrup at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center in North Java, N.Y.

GODFREY — The public can see how maple syrup is made at a workshop at The Nature Institute.

The institute will bring another year of maple tree tapping with Maple Tapping and Sugaring at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. This all-ages event is for those interested in learning about the process’ history with a hands-on demonstration about how maple syrup is made. Guests will have the chance to taste the all-natural product to compare with store-bought favorites.

Host Ramona Puskar, the organization’s education director, will walk guests through the biology and history of maple trees, tapping with everyday items, boiling and even tasting syrup. The event will begin at the TNI’s Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane in Godfrey. Admission is $10 per person; ages 2 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds will go to assisting the institute in its mission of preservation, restoration, and education.

Participants should dress for the weather because the group will be outside for most of the workshop. There is a limited amount of registration remaining. To register, call (618) 466-9930 or visit TheNatureInstitute.org.

Those facility’s trails will reopen to the public April 1 after a period of rest for the winter.

