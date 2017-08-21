It's all about the compost

GODFREY | The Nature Institute (TNI), located on 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, is opening another season of their speaker series, D.E.E.R (Discovery. Education. Environmental Research). The first meet up will focus on the ins and outs of composting on Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. These free meetings are catered to adults that are interested in learning about a variety of nature friendly topics.

Assisting TNI in this presentation will be Michelle Berg Vogel from McCully Heritage Project. Berg Vogel will be leading a discussion about why composting is important for your individual carbon footprint and the benefits of a sustaining a working compost bin at home.

Composting is a natural process of recycling organic matter, such as leaves and food scraps, into rich soil that can be used in gardens as fertilizer. Compost energizes soil and creates a rewarding partnership between bacteria and plant roots, acting as plant food. Compost can also enhance a plant’s ability to stand up against certain diseases.

Berg Vogel will also discuss vermicomposting (worm composting), which is a great way to recycle and compost kitchen waste even if you don't have a backyard.

Ramona Puskar, TNI education director, says composting is a simple way to limit our landfill waste. Puskar says, “nature already has a way to deal with food scraps and we can take advantage of that process and harness the nutrients that come out of it.”

Puskar continued to say, “having a compost bin or pile is one of the easiest ways to be just bit more conservation-minded and sustainable.”

The D.E.E.R. speaker series is held on the last Monday in August through April. A different topic will be available at each meeting; for example, composting, bee keeping, bats and the importance of all pollinators, and more. These meetings are free and open to the public.

TNI is a conservation and environmental organization with the mission of raising awareness of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. TNI owns over 450 acres of protected land, much of which have hiking trails that are open to the public from dawn to dusk. To learn about TNI and how to get involved, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org or call (618) 466-9930.