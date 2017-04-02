The needle and the damage undone

× Expand (From left) Whole Street Productions Project Coordinator Mike Segura and Project Director Ryan Tolleson are the driving forces behind the documentary.

Mike Segura and Ryan Tolleson firmly believe everyone has a story.

When it comes to Ty Bechel, the team felt his story was too inspirational not to tell.

Bechel, 35, of East Alton, is a recovering drug addict and alcoholic who is the focus of a new documentary, “Becoming T.A.,” by Whole Street Productions, coordinator Segura and director Tolleson’s multimedia production company specializing in video and film projects.

The film will premiere at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Lifehouse Community Church, 3825 Seminary St. in Alton, the culmination of more than a year of hard work and dedication.

“I’ve known Ty for two or three years,” Tolleson said. “He would come down to my old job at Office Max in Wood River and put stuff out for his foundation and information about the different communities he worked with. I never really had a chance to work with him until last spring when he was working on his play.”

Tolleson and Segura shot video for Bechel, and Segura soon suggested a full-length documentary chronicling the life and battles of an addict.

“Ty is a really interesting guy who has a unique story to tell,” Tolleson said.

The film documents Bechel’s struggles and triumphs as he revisits his dark past with drug addiction and his current recovery. The film includes interviews from Bechel’s mother, wife and two daughters, who witnessed the nightmare first hand.

“Heroin, cocaine, weed, pills — anything I ingested, I abused,” Bechel said.

The troubled past stems back to marijuana use at age 15.

“When I smoked pot, I realized I didn’t have to think about anything,” he said. “I didn’t have to think about if some girl liked me or if my mom and dad were mad at me. After I tried alcohol when I was 17, I realized I could talk to girls easier.

“Once I started taking pills like Vicodin when I was in college, the lights in the room just lit up. I felt 10 feet tall and didn’t worry about anything in the world. I liked being in that state, but it got to a point where I couldn’t keep up. I was constantly chasing that feeling, which eventually led me to heroin because it was cheaper and more readily available.”

Once Bechel kicked his addiction, he started focusing on ways to rebuild his life and help others. He has written both an autobiography and a play under the pen name T.A. Bechel, and formed a nonprofit organization called Amare, a support group for individuals in recovery.

Never having done a documentary on addiction, the experience was eye-opening for the filmmakers, who were exposed in a jarring way to the area’s heroin problem.

“We were kind of blown away when we found out that all these high schools in the area are having assemblies and talks about addiction and the fact that it is so prevalent,” Tolleson said. “It wasn’t like that when we were in high school, so that shocked us. We have never done something this daunting. It was pretty intense, but we learned a lot.”

As for the overall goal, Segura, Tolleson and Bechel all say they hope this documentary will be a way to give back to the community.

“Ty’s story is so empowering, and it’s really an eye-opening experience,” Segura said. “It’s sad to know the struggles that he went through, but to see him come out of it and where he’s at now, there is hope for everyone.”

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I did,” Bechel said. “It’s like Hell’s got the chains latched into your calves and you can’t get away, no matter how hard you kick. I hope people will understand that addicts are humans, too. We have ambitions, goals, kids and don’t want to live that way.

“No one likes to be told what to do, but my suggestion is in order to recover, you have to want it. If you want it, you’re going to work like hell to get it. Don’t give up, stay vigilant, Godspeed, stay persistent and find people are positive and supportive.”

Community organizations and treatment facilities will be on hand at the church to answer any questions, and refreshments will be served.

For information, call (618) 975-1901 or email wholestreetproductions@gmail.com.

