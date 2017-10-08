The new ninety

East Alton-Wood River High School marked a distinctive homecoming celebration Sept. 30 as it crowned its 90th Harvest Queen and welcomed back school royalty from years past.

At the end of the evening, it was Courtney Bazzell receiving the title and wearing the crown. Bazzell will represent the spirit of the student body and the school at events throughout the year.

The ceremony began at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s Memorial Gymnasium. Past queens were invited to be recognized at the beginning of the ceremony, part of the school’s long-standing tradition each fall during homecoming season. Past queens in attendance included a mother-daughter royal duo, Marjorie Palermo (Harvest Queen, 1945) and daughter Tina Davis (1978).

“The East Alton-Wood River coronation is like no other homecoming in the area,” Alison Beachum, who coordinates the queen candidates and their escorts for the evening, said. “It’s a long-standing tradition that is a very elegant affair. It also involves the Oiler Pride Band and the Oiler Choir, under the direction of Chris Alexander. The lights, script and decorations are all designed by Chris Jones, the drama director.”

This year’s theme was A Moment in Time, and Beachum said it was “a magical night with so many wonderful ladies coming back to be honored.”

As for preparations by the royal court leading up to their Friday night homecoming game and Saturday night dance, each queen candidate designs her own campaign booth theme that ties into the night’s overall theme. Many themes were on display over the past three weeks leading up to the Harvest Queen coronation for each of the candidates, including Disney’s “Cinderella” and the popular musical “Grease.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter