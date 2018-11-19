The new Wall of Famers

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Rear Admiral Brian Corey talks to the audience during the Granite City School District Wall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 9.

When she was on the podium making her acceptance speech at the Granite City School District Wall of Fame Ceremony on Nov. 9 at the Granite City High School Atrium, Robin Deterding had a baseball in her hand.

It was the same ball hit by Dal Maxvill, another GCHS Wall of Fame inductee and a former St. Louis Cardinals player.

“Isn’t that amazing?” Deterding said.

When she was a young girl in the 1960s, Deterding got a foul ball that was hit by Maxvill during a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.

“It hit the chair behind us, my grandfather caught it, he put it in my glove and I had a ball,” Deterding said.

The 1976 GCHS graduate was hoping to get Maxvill to sign the ball at the ceremony. But Maxvill didn’t attend.

So Deterding gave the ball to Maxvill’s sister, Pat Bieniecki, so she can give it to him to get it signed.

“I didn’t realize that he was being inducted,” Deterding said. “I didn’t know he went to Granite City High School.”

Besides Deterding and Maxvill, Brian Corey and David Williams were the other inductees in this year’s Wall of Fame, which honors GCHS graduates who have made successful contributions in their fields, nationally and internationally.

Corey, who graduated from Granite City North in 1981, is a rear admiral in the Navy. He recently was selected as program executive director for the service branch’s unmanned aviation and strike weapons program.

“The education I got from Granite City North set me up for an engineering degree in (the University of) Illinois,” Corey said. “There’s a lot of talk in our country about how our education system is broken. If you apply yourself, you can go anywhere, and I firmly believed that. But it’s not easy. The education in Illinois was pretty tough, but I learned everything I needed from here. Then, it continued into the U.S. Navy.”

Williams, a 1964 GCHS graduate, serves as a distinguished professor of the School of Policy, Government and International Affairs at George Mason University.

“I came from here and I always know that I stand on the shoulders of the things that I saw here, what I learned here and what the teachers have taught me here in this very special place,” Williams said.

Maxvill, a 1957 GCHS graduate, had a 13-year Major League Baseball career that included stints with the Cardinals, Oakland A’s and Pittsburgh Pirates and worked as the Cardinals’ general manager for 10 seasons (1985-1994).

Bieniecki, who accepted Maxvill’s Wall of Fame award, said her brother started having dreams of playing with the Cardinals when they went to a game in the early 1950s.

“We were standing during the seventh-inning stretch,” she said. “He looks at me and said, ‘I’m going to play on that field someday.’ I remember looking up to him and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s the biggest thing that ever was.’ He did end up playing on that field.”

Deterding works as a professor of pediatrics at the University at Colorado. She was an outstanding athlete at GCHS, competing in state competition in volleyball, track and tennis and playing basketball.

She said catching Maxvill’s foul ball proved that believing in yourself is important.

“I used that story when I talk about the power of belief because it changes you,” Deterding said. “If you believe something that’s going to happen, you work for it.”

Past Wall of Fame honorees

2004

Robert Butler

Andrew Goodpaster

Peter Maer

Erie Mills

Clinton Van Zandt

2005

George Becker

Ralph Beedle

Ronald Ebrecht

William Jeffers

Phillip “Flip” Spileland

2006

Michael Genovese

Charles Hieken

Terrance Hobbs

Gib Singleton

Ralph Tyler Smith

2007

Susan Sellheimer Brennan

Dale Heistand

Wanda Heistand

Scott Morton

Jack Saltich

Douglas Winter

William Winter

2008

Paul Cooke

Edwards Mullins

Helen Grosse Parmley

Julie Pritchard

Avril Taylor

2009

John Kozyak

Jeffrey Lybarger

2010

Barbara Fifield Brandt

Winifred Freedman

Dewayne Terry

