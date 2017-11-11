The old and the beautiful

ALTON — With the success of the first major event hosted at its newly reborn venue, Lantern Network can now breathe a huge sigh of relief. The Nov. 3 fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton at Post Commons, or what most people are simply calling The Post, successfully uncorked the beauty behind the walls of this highly anticipated renovation project for Alton.

A work of the heart for many, the former Old Post Office at 300 Alby St. in Alton has been transformed into a new historical place of beauty and community by members of its benefactor nonprofit group known as Lantern Network.

Visionary leader Hugh Halter first set the wheels in motion after taking six weeks to accept the gift bestowed to the organization by Alton attorney John Simmons and the Alton Encore Properties LLC firm. “It was such a big gift, and I didn’t want to take something on that I didn’t know if we could do,” Halter said. “More talks led to a dialogue with Megan, and her shared vision for something bigger and better in this community helped me see it was possible.”

Megan Williams, former city attorney for Alton, now serves as director at The Post. She once shared with Halter her personal desires to rebuild the Alton community in such a way that people want to come together — and her wish to be part of making that happen. Conversations among Halter, Williams, members of the Lantern Network board, Simmons, and other community members led them to take on the mission they now have at hand.

“Lantern Network has defined our mission as, with the gift of the Post Commons building, to create a place that promotes love and acceptance of all members of our community by empowering and sending out those who traditionally have not had a voice to be the next neighborhood, community and business leaders of our region,” Williams said.

“Our vision is of a diverse movement of people flourishing in their calling, loving their neighbors, and working for the good of Alton and beyond,” she added.

Halter explained that the idea of a business enterprise generating funding for a nonprofit is not all that common. Proceeds from The Post will support the mission of Lantern Network, helping to bring the group’s vision into a reality for Alton and its neighbors.

The two-story, 20,000-square-foot building on the corner of Alby and Third streets was built in 1906. After serving as a post office, it later became home to boutique shops, an eating establishment and even an antique mall before sitting vacant for many years. Alton Encore Properties LLC, led by Simmons, purchased the old post office building in October 2015. Lantern Network became the deed holder in February 2017.

Halter said, with deed in hand, a team of volunteers came in and did “a lot of demolition work first, then renovations began. We built out the bathroom facility on the main level and updated HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems. We then went to work on exposing, restoring and reclaiming as much of the beautiful original features as we could.”

“People who have come in love to see that we kept many of the post office features, like the wall of mailboxes. In fact, on the back side of the mailboxes, many of the name labels are still intact. My grandpa’s is among them,” Williams said.

“We are trying to keep the history as a part of the present,” Halter added. “We want this to be a common place for the community to come and hang out — a living room for Alton.”

Moving to Alton from Colorado in 2016 with his wife and grown children in tow, Halter explained how he first came to know Alton.

“My son is at Beverly Farm. That is what brought us here. We were visiting a lot from Denver, and I was often in search for a good cup of coffee in Alton. I decided to make my own cup of coffee, to try to do something here myself. When John (Simmons) shared this building with me, my thoughts became ‘How could this building serve Alton?’”

“I wanted whatever happened in this building to empower the people of Alton, to develop a sense of community with people helping people. Bringing people together, even those who normally wouldn’t come in, to learn from each other and to trust each other again — all through positive thoughts in a positive environment,” Halter said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Halter’s background is as a pastor, national speaker and author, with several published books.

Post Commons is available to accommodate private rentals and community events, including weddings and receptions. The main level is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, and there are two parking spaces to accommodate visitors with accessibility needs. There is also ample street parking surrounding the building, and after business hours, the lot at City Hall is available to accommodate parking needs.

They also continue to raise funds to complete renovations on the lower level. Lower-level plans include a small business incubator and co-working space. An elevator will be installed during the lower-level development phase to provide complete building access.

And in early 2018, the opening of a coffee café is on tap with a menu that will accommodate “breakfast and a little bit of lunch,” Halter said. Hours for the café are still being finalized, but Halter said they will probably be weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evenings and weekends will still be available to accommodate private rentals and community events.

Alton Main Street’s next What’s Up Downtown meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at The Post. Also on the schedule is an interpretive dance performance from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Starting at 7 p.m. nightly with limited seating for 30, a master’s thesis performance of “Beyond the Divide,” produced by Principia College student Erin Lane, will be presented and is a fundraiser for Lantern Network as well. Tickets are on sale for the three night’s performances.

“What makes this performance so unique is that Erin has taken the history of this particular venue and incorporated it into the production,” Williams said.

It is the hope that City Hall is not the only historic site where Alton’s future is being written from the pages of its past. With the shared vision of Halter, Williams, and the Lantern Network, what was known for decades as the “old post office” just might have been transformed into the new beacon for a stronger, united community.

For more information about Post Commons, Lantern Network, or wanting to reserve the space for an event, contact Williams at (618) 910-0512 or through the Lantern Network website.

lanternnw.com

