The old and the new

WOOD RIVER — “I think our city needs its own library.”

In January 1920, at a meeting of the Wood River Woman’s Club, one member rose and spoke those words. Working with the city attorney and assistant state librarian, the group of dedicated women proposed a village plan that permitted a tax levy to be placed on the ballot to establish and maintain a free public library.

The proposition passed.

In the years since, just shy of a century, the Wood River Public Library has served generations of residents with research projects, school papers, and breaks from reality in the form of exciting novels and escapist adventures.

This September was amnesty month, where patrons had the opportunity to reset their relationships with the library.

“We will waive all late fees for Wood River patrons and on Wood River items returned to the library,” said Director Lindsey Herron, appointed earlier this year. “Return missing items and have your account wiped clean. Of course, this only applies to items returned in good condition. We also waived the cost of replacement library cards in September. Usually a replacement card costs $2.”

The library provided more than 200 programs this year. It’s now offering Tumblebooks with the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for children 5 and younger. The children are read two stories and taught to tumble. It is a parent-friendly class where parents can have fun and connect with their children.

Earlier this month, a local author chose her hometown library to hold a reading of her book, “Dream Dress for a Princess,” along with a princess party. Patricia Dial Benages introduced her project to children, emphasizing the message that there’s more to life than fancy, frilly gowns. The book is available on Amazon and at the library.

This week, Elvis fans can enjoy A Night with Elvis, starring Rick Dunham, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. It’s free for everyone and there will be an opportunity for pictures with Elvis following the performance.

A book sale Oct. 5-7 will allow the library to raise proceeds to buy new books and accessories.

“This has been successful in the past,” Herron, who has been with the library since 2015, said. “Anyone who wants to donate books to the library can drop them off here.”

For those interested in fantasy and adventure, the new Graphic Novel Book Club meets monthly, and a Harry Potter party is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

“That is so exciting,” Herron said. “We are decorating the library to look like Hogwarts. There will be butterbeer and polyjuice potion and other Hogwarts-inspired snacks. It is going to be magical.”

In an age when many see libraries as relics, the staff in Wood River is dedicated to protecting what they see as a vital and irreplaceable institution.

“We want people to come in and see all the things that the library has to offer,” Herron said. “We have more than 50,000 items. Fifty-two percent of our items are books; 44 percent are CDs, DVDs and audio books.

“(We also have) e-books and are constantly adding new items to our inventory,” she said. “We have 11 computers for patrons and 2 computers that are exclusively for children. The kid-friendly computers are set up with an ABC mouse that has learning games for 2- to 7-year-olds, and it is free to use when kids come into the library.”

The history

Wood River Public Library was formally opened July 3, 1922, in a rented room at 27 W. Ferguson Ave., with shelving and tables donated by the Standard Oil Co. The library began with 370 books, along with an additional 70 books on loan from the state. Mrs. William Wolf was appointed librarian at a salary of $60 per month.

By 1924, the library had outgrown the room on Ferguson Avenue and moved to larger quarters in the Barnett Building at 9 Whitelaw Ave. On Feb. 11, 1929, fire destroyed the building and 3,000 books within its walls. Luckily, 900 books were saved, as they were out in circulation. The Library Board, using these books as a nucleus, began reconstruction of the library by renting space at 114 Whitelaw Ave. This was the home of the library until Feb. 22, 1958, when construction was completed on its new home at 326 Ferguson Ave., where it remains to this day.

“The Wood River Library was one of my father’s favorite places,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “When I was seven, he started taking me with him to the library to check out books. Dad was a voracious reader. I learned quickly that I had to learn to read fast, too, because I had to return my books when Dad turned in his books.

“Every time I go into the library, it brings back wonderful memories of my time there with my father.”

Today it is funded by tax dollars, but that doesn’t cover all expenses — a problem all too common with libraries across the nation. The Wood River Library Foundation was formed to bridge the gap when tax money doesn’t fulfill all needs, and it is through that group that donations can be made.

While the official 100-year anniversary won’t be until 2022, Herron said folks will not have to wait that long to commemorate an institution that has already seen so many major accomplishments.

“We are already planning our 100th anniversary, and we want it to be special; the library has a rich history that we want to share with all of the citizens of Wood River,” she said. “But I hope everyone will drop by the library this month and see all the things we have to offer. I think they will be amazed.”

Ninety-five-year-olds are often a fount of knowledge and history: this 95-year-old is no exception.

