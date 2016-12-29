The path to Eagle Scout

GRANITE CITY — Joshua Royce has long enjoyed the recreational area around Chouteau Island and the hiking trail beneath the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

When he recognized the trail’s deteriorated condition was keeping people from enjoying it, he knew what his Eagle Scout project would be.

A senior at Granite City High School, Royce is a member of Boy Scout Troop 1899. The troop is sponsored by United Steelworkers Local 1899. He is working toward his Eagle Scout rank and says he will complete it this year.

One of the requirements for Eagle Scout is completion of a project to demonstrate leadership and benefit the community. He elected to restore and improve the path under the bridge.

“I went out there a lot,” he says. “It was a struggle to walk on the trail because it was so overgrown.”

The project involved procuring materials and coordinating the manpower to restore the path, repair benches and kiosks at the site and replace signage. The site includes 1.74 miles of trails, all of which needed to be cleared and mulched.

Royce explains how he had to identify the business and municipal resources from which to obtain authorization and get guidance. He worked with the city of Madison, the Great Rivers Greenway District, Juneau Associates Inc. engineering firm and the Boy Scout troop to organize everything.

He was required to present a project proposal at the city of Madison council meeting and comply with applicable environmental plans. Materials that needed to be solicited included plywood, rakes, shovels, gloves, screws and mulch. All of the materials had to be staged before the Nov. 5 weekend, during which most of the project was completed.

Royce says the project’s most challenging aspect was the coordination of dozens of people working on site. He says the day they began work, he had many people asking him what to work on and how to do it. He had to carefully manage the many activities concurrently taking place.

The result has been a remarkable revitalization of the entire trail area under the bridge. People coming to the site now barely recognize it from a year earlier. The paths are clean and well-marked with map kiosks at regular intervals showing hikers the trail layout and identifying their location.

Royce has earned 27 badges and will complete three more as he finishes his Eagle Scout requirements this year. When asked what he wants people to know about the project, he says he would like to urge people to get out and use the trail.

“You can get down there and walk easily now,” he says. “It’s a great place to go.”

