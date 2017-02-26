The people’s prerogative

ALTON — Never underestimate the power of collective action. When President Donald Trump put a gag order on the National Park Service, the outcry was so great the order was lifted after just a few days.

In recent weeks, a concerned electorate has transitioned into an activist population in many parts of the country. To help people revive their rusty civics lessons from high school, the Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Chapter and the Metro East Green Alliance set up an informational meeting in late January in Alton’s First Presbyterian Church.

People Power: Democracy and Active Citizenship was scheduled to meet at the YWCA on Third Street but quickly outgrew space to accommodate the nearly 100 people who reserved a seat.

The four-hour seminar gave an overview of how bills become law, Metro East representatives and tools and tips on how to get politicians’ attention. “People want to get more involved but aren’t sure what to do,” said Alex Cope, a member of the Metro East Green Alliance, which includes the Sierra Club and United Congregations of Metro East. “The democratic process is complicated and people don’t know enough.”

Retired teacher Monica Mason said she hoped to learn something new and said it’s easy to become insular.

“Watching everything unfold (politically) has me concerned,” she said. “I want to be around like-minded people and do something rather than sit around and complain.”

The presenters and most of the attendees were Sierra Club members, but Elizabeth Scrafford, an organizer for Sierra Club of Alton, Springfield and Peoria, said that didn’t matter because “the issues are not specific to the environment. They overlap and interconnect. It’s up to us to determine the future of our communities, not career politicians.”

Celeste Flores of the Waukegan Sierra Club opened the seminar with an overview of how federal, state and local governments work, beginning with a reminder that the United States is not a direct democracy but a representative democracy.

“We vote for leaders who then make decisions on our behalf,” Flores said.

The first role of citizens in a democracy is to vote. Voting at the state and local levels is just as important, if not more so than federal elections, for its immediate impact.

Scrafford provided a review on laws, resolutions and the difference between state and federal bills.

Legislators pass laws and agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency are tasked with implementing and enforcing those laws. Using agencies lets experts figure out the rules and how to apply the laws. Federal law overrides state law but state laws can go further than federal laws. The federal Clean Power Plan, in part, sets limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. If that law is repealed, Illinois will continue on a clean energy path because the Illinois General Assembly passed sweeping clean energy and climate legislation last December.

Scrafford explained that a resolution is not binding but instead draws attention to a problem and is a “feel-good” way for politicians to indicate they support an idea. A federal bill must be initiated in the House of Representatives. A state bill can be introduced in either the House or the Senate. An Illinois bill must pass with a three-fifths majority in one chamber before moving to the other chamber where it, too, must have a three-fifths majority vote. The chief sponsor is listed on a bill and a bill must be announced three times before a vote can be called.

“It’s a very difficult process and for various reasons, only a very small percentage of bills become law,” Scrafford said. “For instance, a rider can get attached to a bill that causes a supporting congressman to change his mind.”

With participants’ input, Scrafford mentioned several ways to get the ear of politicians and noted visual representation leaves an impact. When the Sierra Club was lobbying to get the Clean Jobs Act passed, it collected 50,000 names on a digital petition. But to bring its point home, the group delivered to the Capitol a U-Haul filled with boxes, each marked with the name of an Illinois city.

Sending postcards is fast, inexpensive and easy, but unless representatives or their advocates collect them, they don’t go into the official record. A witness slip is an individual’s or group’s position on a particular bill and has to be recorded. These can be filled out online or in person.

“It’s better to be there in person because (politicians) have to look at you,” Scrafford said. “When we can speak truth to power it’s the coolest thing.”

Scrafford said if you get an opportunity to meet your representative, it’s important to be clear on what you want.

“Are you there to ask them for something? Or are you there just to educate them on an issue you feel is important?” she asked.

Gail Bader is a retired lawyer and president of the YWCA Board of Directors who was there to learn.

“I’ve been participating with the Invisible Group, learning the lessons of the Tea Party on organizing, but I wanted to learn more,” she said. “I marched for the Equal Rights Amendment 35 years ago. I guess we’re back on the front lines.”

