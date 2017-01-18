The power of pooches

EDWARDSVILLE — Nicole Lanahan knows the power of canine companionship well.

In her 16 years as a trainer, she’s seen amazing transformations in dogs and their humans. Troubled by disturbing statistics about veterans and the costs and long waiting lists of other organizations, many families started turning to Lanahan for service dogs three years ago. She knew she could help.

Named for the military phrase “got your six,” slang for “I’ve got your back,” Got Your Six Support Dogs provides specialized service dogs to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, or sexual trauma while serving in the military, according to the organization’s website. It’s also worth noting service canines are considered medical equipment and are recognized under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from families saying that the program’s made a huge difference in each veteran’s life,” Lanahan says. “When vets first enter the program, they’re often standoffish and quiet, but the change is almost immediate once they meet their dog. Now they’re able to go shopping at normal hours and out to social events — all the things we might take for granted.”

When selecting dogs, Lanahan says the organization researches breeders for a history of service dogs as well as extensive health certificates and guarantees.

“We stick primarily with retriever breeds, as they have been bred to work with humans and don’t have the strong independent nature that some breeds have,” she says.

Got Your Six Support Dogs conducts training at Cindy’s Critter Camp, 2330 S. Center St. in Maryville. Dogs are trained to provide anxiety alert, such as waking up their companions from a nightmare, turn on lights and retrieve items.

Over the course of the one-week training program, veterans meet with two or more dogs while certified trainers observe and decide the best matches. The final selection for veteran and dog teams are made at the end of the week, and local veterans are invited to attend subsequent group training classes.

The organization recently embarked on a puppy pairing that spanned the nation.

“We trained six puppies the entire year for six veterans to receive around the country,” Lanahan says. “The vets spent a week with us, took trauma resiliency and suicide prevention courses taught by certified counselors, and took their dogs out to the movies and local restaurants for practice in stressful situations.”

Foster parents met with the veterans at the Cleveland-Heath restaurant in Edwardsville on Dec. 12 for the official hand-off.

Lanahan says the outpouring of support from the community has been “amazing,” and six puppies already are lined up for next year’s pairing.

“It’s impossible to meet the demand,” she says.

Got Your Six Support Dogs provides a number of ways to get involved, and stay informed, on their website and Facebook page. Volunteers can become puppy foster parents, make a monetary donation to help cover training and travel expenses for veterans, sponsor a dog, donate any item on the wish list — including crates, leather leashes, pet first aid kits and metal food bowls — and take part in volunteer meetings to keep the momentum going.

gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

facebook.com/gotyoursixptsdsupportdogs

