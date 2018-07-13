The Pro File: Q & A with Dan St. Peters

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Dan St. Peters

St. Peters Hardware & Rental Inc. has been in business for more than 60 years. Its founders, Donald and Virgil St. Peters, purchased Bezdec Hardware in 1947.

Founded in a mere 19- by 33-foot building space, the Alton store at 2502 State St. now is more than 17,000 square feet and carries approximately 30,000 items. The building also houses a full-service rental store. It is one block north of the “y” intersection of State and Belle streets, or three blocks south from the intersection of Godfrey Road and Homer M. Adams Parkway. The business has a second location at 804 Southwest Place in Edwardsville.

As a part of the True Value Hardware line of stores, St. Peters is a licensed dealer for DeWalt, Milwaukee, Stanley Bostich and Wacker tool brands. It also carries a large assortment of other hardware products and accessories, while offering the expertise and advice that can only come from a “knowledgeable True Value Hardwarian.”

Both locations also rent equipment and party supplies to homeowners and contractors, such as lawn equipment, Bobcats, tables, chairs, dishes, and silverware. Their rental categories include contractor, tools and equipment needed for do-it-yourself projects, landscaping, party and event supplies, wedding, and for both home and business.

Dan St. Peters is a third-generation owner of the business. He joined his father, Dale, and his uncle Doug at the helm after completing his college education and returning to Alton in the late 1990s.

Born and raised in Alton, Dan St. Peters was educated at Ss. Peter and Paul School and Marquette Catholic High School before pursuing his bachelor’s degree at University of Missouri Rolla, where he studied business management and mechanical engineering. After returning to Alton and to the family business, he and his wife, Beth, have built their life here along with their five children.

Since becoming one of the owners, what changes have you seen in the industry?

The hardware side is more about ideas and concepts now. It’s more about selling “projects.” There were also a greater number of contractors back then. But the economy still sets the tone for what drives our business each day. That hasn’t changed.

The evolution of smartphones have changed the way we do business. Customers can now take a photo of that ‘thingamajig’ they need with their phones, come into the store and share the photo with us. They don’t have to try to describe it, or explain to us its purpose or why they need it. We can use the photo to find what it is they are looking for.

What do you think sets St. Peters apart from other hardware stores?

We pride ourselves in the customer service we deliver. And although most everyone gives that same answer, customer service is truly a priority here. We have loyal customers because we are loyal to our customers. We have been very blessed to retain a loyal customer base, and we know that. In return, we treat them well.

Can you offer a few sage words of advice about staying afloat in today’s economy?

Stay relevant. That’s first and foremost to serving your customers well. You also have to keep your business fresh and current, keep your inventory updated, and keep up with the times. For example, in our new paint center, we know we have to keep the “right” colors in — those that our customers will ask for and those that are part of the latest trends. The same is true for our rental equipment product mix. We keep it updated with the items our customers are requesting.

What is one thing about you personally that others may be surprised to learn?

I have 5 children. The youngest is 8 years old, the oldest is 25. Many people may not know I have my children, or more so, they may not know that they are the one thing I’m most proud of.

Alton: (618) 466-6931

Edwardsville: (618) 692-6960

