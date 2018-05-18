The Pro File: Q&A with Steve Thompson

Steve Thompson, regional president of Carrollton Bank, has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He graduated from Alton High School and has lived in the area for more than 40 years. He and his wife, Laura, have been married 31 years. They have three children and one grandchild. Carrollton Bank has 10 locations and $1.6 billion in assets. Thompson is also active in community affairs and is especially proud of his involvement in the Reach Out And Read program.

What led you to a career in banking?

I started my career at Peat, Marwick & Mitchell (now KPMG), a large accounting firm, and spent about 95 percent of my time in the financial institutions audit practice. Through my interactions with clients, I was able to see the positive impact bankers could have on a community. It was during this time that I discovered that I wanted to pursue a career in banking.

How has the banking industry changed over the course of your career?

The obvious answer is more regulation, advances in technology and fewer banks. But it is more important to focus on what hasn’t changed. Just as it was back in 1877 when the great-great-grandfather of our current CEO started Carrollton Bank, banking is a people-to-people relationship business. It’s what we think about every day.

What are the most important things people should look for when selecting a banking institution?

Identify an individual with whom you can develop a good working relationship. Look for a bank that provides consistent good value pricing and low fees. A banker that has the ability to make decisions locally is important, as it provides a quicker decision by someone who understands the market and your business.

What are the most satisfying aspects of your job?

The relationships you develop with clients as you work together to help them with the particular issue that is important to them and their families. The opportunity the job provides to make a positive impact in our community. The authority to make decisions as an owner of the bank. Working with a team of professionals who are some of the best in the business.

How do you help the community in ways people might not realize?

The role of a good community bank is to be a good community partner. With the ROAR program, more than 200 volunteers work at our schools each week listening to children read to improve literacy rates in our community and to promote positive social interaction within our public schools.

How do you feel about the Riverbend area and its future?

The Riverbend area has a bright future. The results of the positive collaboration during the Deluxe Small Business Revolution shows us what is possible when we all work together for the greater good. A similar example is the recent announcement of the proposed development in Jerseyville. While the collaboration required to get the development in Jerseyville to where it is today was not as public as the SBR effort, the results are the same. So my hope is we will continue to ride the wave of momentum created by these two positive events and continue to build on these successes by working together and looking for the positives in our area.

