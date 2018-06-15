The Pro File: Q & A with Pamela Kaizer

Pamela Kaizer has one of the coolest jobs anyone could get paid to do.

She has been told this many times in her years on the job, and at a presentation June 8 with 26 people in the room, one attendee said it again.

“It is pretty cool,” Kaizer replied. “I’ve got to go places that were never even on my bucket list.”

Kaizer has served as the travel program director at Senior Services Plus for four years now.

She said about 1,400 people have traveled with her over those years, and that number continues to grow.

In 2018, she launched a new series of day trips while expanding extended travel programming. Day trips include the July St. Louis Treasures trip with a tour of the Fox Theatre and lunch at Sweetie Pie’s, the chance to see “Mamma Mia!” at STAGES St. Louis in August with lunch at Schneithorst’s, or a tour of historic Kimmswick, Mo., in September.

Those who choose extended travel with Kaizer can enjoy Australia and New Zealand in October, Austria and Germany in December, or Ireland next spring.

The career path she has traveled has been diverse for this native Altonian. Starting with the former Millers Mutual in the senior insurance industry and moving into the senior housing, Kaizer spent some time following on the trade show circuit before returning to the senior industry once more. This time, she is enjoying the senior market in travel and tourism.

It has been Kaizer’s natural abilities, what she self-describes as her “gift of gab,” that has served her well as she continues to have an impact on lives locally, regionally, and now worldwide.

What is something most people don’t know about your travel program?

Many don’t realize that our travel program is open to anyone age 21 and older. It is not just for senior citizens. In fact, we encourage generations of families to travel together with us. People may also not know that we coordinate everything to make your trip happen. All you have to do is call me, and we’ll go from there.

The opportunity to travel is an obvious perk to the job. What are some others?

I love the opportunities I have every day to meet and talk with people, to help them make their own dreams come true. In every step along my life’s path, I have enjoyed helping people get to where they want to be. Now it’s just more literal.

The relationship building has been an unexpected perk, too. I have travelers who ask if I am going on the trip with them, too, and when the answer is yes, they become even more excited about the trip ahead. (Travelers Linda Hall of Godfrey and Helen Strong of Bethalto concurred with this during the Q & A.)

What destination trip do you look most forward to?

Many of our trips have already rewarded me with great memories. I am looking forward to Ireland. I have tried to go twice before. Just two days before our departure on my second attempt, I had a medical issue arise that prevented me from being able to travel. I have my fingers crossed for this time.

What is something that has surprised you in your work with seniors?

Never underestimate the stamina of a senior. Many of our seniors can run circles around our younger travelers.

