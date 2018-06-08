The Pro File: Q&A with Ralph Gent Bowles

Ralph Gent Bowles operates Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Born and raised in Alton, he and his wife, Dawn, have three children. His son, Ben Bowles, works with him at the funeral home and is the fourth generation in the family to be involved in the business. Bowles has been a licensed mortician for 30 years and assumed primary responsibility for Gent Funeral Home 10 years ago.

How long have you worked here at Gent Funeral Home?

I started mowing the grass when I was in junior high school.

What is the history of the business?

My grandfather, Ralph A. Gent, started the business. His parents ran a grocery store in North Alton and he decided he did not want to do that. He went to mortician school in Chicago and started the business in this building in 1935. His two sons-in-law, Les Bowles and Bob Scoggins, ran it after him. Bob Scoggins has passed. Les is my father and still comes in every day. I was made president about 10 years ago. My son Ben works here and is the fourth generation in the family involved in the business.

Why do you think Gent Funeral Home has survived over the years when so many other funeral homes have been bought out or closed?

We try to focus on customer service and taking care of the families. That and business we’ve done with families for generations.

People come in who knew my grandparents and parents. The consistency with families and smooth transitions since 1935 has played a big part. Word of mouth is priceless.

Tell us a little bit about what has changed in the business over the years.

People used to be born and raised here. They worked here and died here. Today, people are more transient and the people they know are often spread out across the country. The lack of a concentration of people you know locally has done away with a lot of tradition. Consumers today have a greater spectrum of ideas about what they want for burial or funeral arrangements.

Are there specific trends today that are new or different than before?

The cremation rate is higher today because of the factors we just discussed. The style of the services has changed. The music has changed. Families often prefer a moderator do the funeral instead of a pastor.

What is something about Gent Funeral Home that would surprise people?

There is an apartment upstairs, and I lived there for a year when I first came home from college. My great-grandmother lived up there her whole life. I would come here to trick or treat when I was young and she would give me the whole bag of candy because nobody else would come to the door.

This seems like it would be a tough job. What are the challenges and rewards?

I’m never really away from my work. My dad told me when I was young that this job is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You have to feel it is a calling, just like the ministry. He said if you don’t feel that way, you need to leave the profession. But I really do feel like I was called to it. At the very end, when the family is satisfied with the way things were done, when they leave the cemetery and are still grieving but I see that because of what we’ve done there is a sense of hope, that’s a good feeling.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter