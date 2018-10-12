The return of Benjamin Godfrey’s fence

× Expand Benjamin Godfrey

After more than 70 years, the gravesite of Captain Benjamin Godfrey will stand out as the resting place of a local leader once again.

On Sunday, Oct. 21, the Ninian Edwards Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a celebration of a Historic Preservation Chapter project involving the replacement of a fence around the grave of the War of 1812 veteran and founder of the village of Godfrey.

Beginning at 2 p.m. at Godfrey Cemetery, the ceremony will include a short presentation, followed by a reception next door at the Fellowship Hall of the Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road, where punch and cookies will be served.

Parking will be available on the lot of Bowers Towing and at the church. Organizers ask guests to bring a lawn chair for their comfort.

The original fence was removed so the iron could be used during World War II, it is believed.

“I was just walking there one day and saw the spot hasn’t been taken care of,” Terri Hilgendorf of the DAR said. “I applied for two historic preservation grants from the national society and didn’t get either one. That is understandable; Benjamin Godfrey is not a patriot of the Revolutionary War.”

That is when the DAR Society, along with the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the 1812 Society stepped up, with members donating to pay for a new fence to be installed by Superior Fence in Cottage Hills.

“It is important to us that local history isn’t lost,” DAR regent Paula Mattix-Wand said. “Thankfully, due to the generosity of the daughters in our chapter, along with the 1812 Society and the Daughters of 1812, we are able to replace this fence.”

The event is the first in a series of ceremonies and attractions involving the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail project.

For more information, call (618) 468-4722 or (618) 972-1522.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter