The revolution advances

ALTON — After thousands of nominations from small towns all over the country, Deluxe Corp. previously announced Nov. 13 that 20 communities would vie for the top spot on Season 3 of its Small Business Revolution – Main Street series. The city of Alton was among that list.

And on Dec. 12, Alton’s momentum advanced at revolutionary speed as the city was announced as one of the top 10. Amanda Brinkman, host of Main Street and chief branding officer at Deluxe made the official announcement at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

After reading the list of 10 cities moving into the next round, with Alton among them, Brinkman said, “We are so excited in January to come out and visit these 10 towns.”

She also advised to those who were watching the video announcement as their cities were announced, “We loved hearing about your town. Keep that momentum going.”

Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, shared plans for how the city of Alton plans to do just that.

“We’re definitely going to keep that momentum going,” he said.

He explained that the hashtag #MyAlton has been created to use to help gauge and engage the enthusiasm surrounding Alton as the contest moves forward, including when the show’s team comes to town.

“We are anticipating a January arrival from their team, and they’ll do live interviews and visits within the city,” Stawar said. “We’ll show them our best. They’ll be visiting all of the Top 10 cities and talking to each of them, whittling down on their top favorites.”

Stawar also said Alton was in the upper half of the Top 10 cities in terms of likes, shares and social media engagements that had taken place during the days between Alton’s inclusion in the Top 20 and Top 10 announcements.

“We were waiting with bated breath for the announcement on Tuesday and were so excited when Alton was named,” Stawar added. “It’s such a great honor, such great exposure for Alton.”

Stawar had noted in a previous interview after Alton’s selection to the Top 20, “We definitely have the opportunities available here in Alton. This could become a real game-changer for downtown development. The winning community will receive $500,000 to be used for makeover project as chosen by the show.”

The Small Business Revolution — Main Street website indicates a one-week public vote will follow in mid-February to determine the final winner from the cities that make it to the Top 5. The final winner will be determined at the end of February.

The show’s website had also posted updated information following Tuesday’s announcement:

“On Dec. 12, we announced the Top 10 towns — these are the towns that we’ll be visiting in January. Our team will be on the road all month long, coming to meet all of you, and learning more about each town and its small businesses and how they would benefit from our Main Street revitalization. This is the phase where we’re calling on your communities to rally and get active on social media, sharing all the things you love about your town!

“Visiting the towns and hearing from all of you will help us determine the towns for which we think we could make the biggest impact. In mid-February, we’ll announce the Top 5 finalists that will be up for a weeklong public vote to see which town will be featured in Season 3.

“We’ll announce the public’s choice at the end of February! That’s when the real work begins for the winning town. Small businesses will be invited to apply to be featured on the show and we’ll begin that selection process. Filming for the series will span March-June 2018.”

The other nine cities in the running include Aberdeen, S.D.; Americus, Ga.; Amesbury, Maine; Bastrop, Texas; Brainerd, Minn., Exeter, N.H.; Florence, Ore.; Martinez, Calif., and Siloam Springs, Ark.

Updates throughout Season 3 can be found on the Small Business Revolution — Main Street website or on the show’s Facebook page.

