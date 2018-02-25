The right direction

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

With nearly nine months wrapped up, there’s a new way of learning for children in the Alton area.

Latitude Collaborative started in May 2017 and is housed at The Max Sports in Alton, but will move to The Bridge Church this summer. In less than a year’s time, parents and teachers already are seeing positive results.

Megan Tyler, executive director, shared what she’s been hearing from parents. Comments from a survey in December included: “It’s a safe space, well-staffed. The program schedule is very structured, and the kids know what to expect. The consistency of the volunteers helps with relationship-building, instead of the kids seeing a new face all of the time.”

At the foundation of Latitude Collaborative’s offerings are three programming components:

Community Scholars is an after-school program with an emphasis on mentoring and service learning. The program is open to elementary-age children, kindergarten to fifth grade. Students receive academic tutoring and enrichment as well as participate in fine arts and wellness activities. Bible teaching, worship and community-building activities also occur weekly.

Latitude Youth focuses on providing a safe space for middle school youths in and around the Alton community. Events are organized where youths can learn together and become part of the community by exploring their creativity.

Through the Family Serve Network, families are invited to engage with one another and the community. Service learning projects and special events are organized so families can learn together, explore local resources and build community.

When asked how Latitude Collaborative and its mission began, Tyler said, “I was the initiator with the vision of what the programming would look like. I had been a public school teacher for many years and had taught at the college level in teacher education. I had done tutoring in the past as well.

“I attend The Bridge Church up on 12th Street in Alton, and there was a small group of people there who were really supportive of, and really behind, this vision that became a kind of support group to help get it going. We then formed an actual board of directors with people from the church and from the community, and opened as a nonprofit.”

As for what sets Latitude Collaborative apart from all the others out there, Tyler said, “One is that we’re a faith-based program. That’s a number one priority, so we do incorporate Bible teaching, worship and community-building. Secondly, we are really focused on educating the whole child, so we do provide homework assistance every day; we also assess the kids and provide individual tutoring.

“Then there is the community service component, where we also teach the kids about what’s involved in establishing a community, what our community has to offer, and what it means to be part of a larger community picture. The kids do different community service projects, too.

“A big thing for us this spring is fine arts, so we have different people coming in and our kids are doing painting, they’re doing photography, they’re doing pottery. We have a music teacher, a dance teacher: all these different kinds of things coming in from the community. At the end of April we will do a showcase of the children’s works; we will have an art gallery and the kids will also have a recital that showcases the musical talents and the dance they have learned. We’re hoping to host it at the Post Commons.”

Besides Tyler, two other staff members assist with the after-school program. Everything else is volunteer-based.

“We have around 20 ‘regular’ volunteers, with others stepping in from time to time as needed, along with our six board members,” she said.

Latitude Collaborative provides after-school transportation to its location for Alton School District elementary school students.

And while they do not have any openings now, they are taking enrollments for their upcoming summer program. Students enrolled in the summer will also have priority for the fall slots. The summer program, with two three-week sessions, one in June and one in July, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with lunch and snacks provided.

The summer program will be at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th St. in Alton. Starting in fall 2018, the church will serve as Latitude Collaborative’s permanent home.

“The 12th Street location has all the amenities we need readily available to us, including a gym and a kitchen,” Tyler said. “We will also have all of the security measures we need in place to ensure the children are kept safe while they are attending.”

So, why is the name Latitude Collaborative? Tyler offered this explanation:

“Latitude: We’re here to serve children and families by developing a supportive community. One definition of latitude is ‘the scope for freedom of action or thought.’ By providing a bit of support and encouragement, we are hoping to equip children and open their minds to new possibilities. We encourage them to be creative, take risks and explore new things because we learn from making mistakes, and we’re there to support them along the way. This is how we aim to serve, support and equip our scholars and their families.

“Collaborative: Because it’s a collaborative endeavor. It takes dedicated individuals to carry out this mission and we teach our scholars that we can do great things when we work together. We feel that there is a place for everyone and we would like it to be something that the community can rally around. We’ve adopted a motto, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much,’ which are the words of Helen Keller.”

As with most nonprofit organizations, Latitude Collaborative needs community support to keep going.

“We need financial support and volunteers,” Tyler said. “We also welcome service project ideas.”

Volunteers are required to complete a background check “and must love working with children,” she said. “With volunteers, more one on one is possible with the students. And the more hands on deck, the better.”

Tyler said the best way to learn more is to visit their website or call her at (618) 795-2179, but not to call The Max Sports or The Bridge Church. You can also send an email to team@latitudecollaborative.org or follow @latitudecollaborative on Facebook.

