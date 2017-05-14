The road less traveled

“The best cook ever. The glue that holds everyone together. We have the best mom in the whole world. She is everything to us.”

That’s what sisters Tammy Smith and Ericka Smith say about their mother, Jacquelyn Ruffin of Alton. Siblings Justin Smith and Shalon White concur. And while many of us could say the same when telling our mother’s story, these siblings have a mom whose story is one of a kind.

Ruffin, whom most people know best as Jackie, retired 6 years ago after working hard for 30 years and raising four children as a single mom. At age 60, that doesn’t seem like an exceptional story in itself.

What sets her story apart is that she spent those 30 years working as a union carpenter. As a single mom, that alone makes her story stand out. As an African-American female, that makes her story stand out even more. And her story continues to serve as an inspiration to her children, her grandchildren, her extended family and to the Alton community as a whole.

Ruffin, originally from Edwardsville, was one of the first women in the 1979 Women in Construction program at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. There were 10 women enrolled into the program that year, and Jackie was among the 6 who finished. She was the only one who made it a lifelong occupation, extending over 30 years.

“I got into it on a whim,” she said.

A group of friends convinced her to ride with them to take the program entrance exam because she knew her way around the area. Ruffin wasn’t planning on testing herself, but when she learned she would be waiting for hours while her friends took the test, she decided to take it too, just to pass the time.

“I took a 1-by-1-inch metal piece and made it into a ring, and I also wired up an electrical switch,” she said. “I did it well enough that the program coordinator took me in. It was worth 20 credit hours, a six-month program.”

After completing her classroom coursework, Ruffin entered into her carpenter apprenticeship in November 1980. Four years later, she was holding her journeyman license. She has been carrying her carpenters union card for 37 years now, starting with Local 377, which would later be merged with Local 664.

“The first years of work were slow, but then it picked up,” she said. “I worked with a good group of guys. I was just a little gal, and sometimes I had to lift and carry more than my body could handle. I prayed to God to help me do what I had to do each day, and he carried me through.”

The most exciting years of her work, Ruffin said, came from being involved with the building of Alton’s locks and dam during the second and third phases of the project. She has worked on numerous projects big and small throughout the region, including the “new” Clark Bridge, Illinois 255 overpasses and multiple refinery projects.

“I was in and out of ConocoPhillips on projects since 1984,” Ruffin said, with her last four years of work spent there even more.

During her apprenticeship, she was also part of the crew that worked on Gordon Moore Park’s baseball dugouts.

“One of my supervisors early on told me to show up, do the work, work hard and prove yourself,” she said, adding that he told her if she did, she would get noticed and be taken seriously.

His sage words of wisdom proved true.

“I worked hard and was always able to catch on quick, and that helped too,” she said.

“I was just a single mom trying to take care of my kids. And once the paychecks started coming in, I knew it was a good thing,” she said, laughing. “I did it with no alarm clock, no call-offs, no absences and lots of overtime — and I loved it.”

“I always managed to get my work done, but it was not done without the help of others,” she added. “Most importantly, I know I could not have done it without the help of the man upstairs. It was God who made all of this possible.”

Family is undoubtedly at the heart of her motivation, and that sentiment has been carried throughout her family’s generations.

She raised her four children to be strong and successful in their own lives, instilling an exemplary work ethic in each of them. Perhaps this is in part because of her own upbringing. Her mother died when she was 10, and she was one of 9 children.

Her father worked two jobs to make ends meet, and Ruffin, being one of the older children as the third of 9, had to jump in and help her dad raise her younger siblings.

Her dad lives in Danville, Ill., after retiring from the Teamsters and working for the Illinois Department of Corrections. Some of her siblings live in the Alton area as well, including Eva Perkins, Connie Douglas, Craig Smith, Monica Smith and Teresa Stokes. Ruffin said she is also blessed with 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

“We get our work ethic from our mom,” daughter Tammy said. “She has inspired me, and all of us, to do better with my life.”

Tammy is known by many around Alton as the city’s 4th Ward alderman and as founder and director of A Precious Organization, which raises awareness and funding for sickle cell disease. She has also worked as a security therapy aide for 22 years at the Alton Mental Health Center.

“Mom has always told us ‘if you don’t like a situation, change it,’” Tammy said. “I always want to be just like her. I love my kids like she has loved us. And when we were growing up and I realized how hard she was working, for all of us, I jumped in to help her — because I wanted to.”

“She has been an inspiration to all of our family, and to all of our friends,” daughter Ericka said. “Mom is very strong, a hard worker, a mentor and an adviser to everyone who knows her. And she is everything to us.”

Ericka is in management at Lumiere Casino in St. Louis.

Ruffin’s daughter Shalon White is an entrepreneur, as the owner of Shalon Salon on Front Street in Alton.

“Mom always told us to be strong, work hard, strive hard,” Shalon said. “You can only depend on you; you have to do it yourself. And I’ve done it, which has taught me to raise my kids now the same way.”

Shalon also said that her mom is not just hers, “She’s everyone’s mom.” And all of Ruffin’s children say the same.

“My friends will stop by mom’s house whether or not I’m there,” said Ruffin’s son, Justin Smith, who works as a marketing manager for MillerCoors in Dallas. “Everyone loves her, everyone knows her, and everyone is welcome. And they all know she is the best cook.”

“Mom always told me to do my job and I’d be noticed,” Justin said.

As the only male in a house full of females growing up, Justin said Ruffin did as best she could to teach him how to be a man.

She kept him in sports and kept him busy.

“And I kept him out of trouble,” Ruffin said.

“My schedule was always jam-packed,” Justin said.

He said one of the most important lessons his mom reinforced as he was growing up was the importance of being a provider.

“I can remember the first time watching mom go out to work, getting in that blue Chevy van, and being gone from sunup to sundown, coming home all tired and sweaty at the end of the day,” Justin said. “Then when I got my first internship at Olin, working in an office and complaining about how hard it was, I remembered what my mom did every day.

“Having a mom who supports your decisions is huge,” Justin said. “With our mom, you don’t have to be perfect. She always tells us that if it doesn’t work, we’ll figure it out.”

On top of her work ethic, this is another quality Justin admires most about his mother.

Tammy shared a few final thoughts.

“We are so lucky to have our mom, and to have her here with us,” she said. “I can’t imagine what it would be like without her. We all share our love, our thoughts, and our prayers with all of those out there who are missing their moms. And we know we are so blessed.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter