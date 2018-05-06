The road to heroism

During an April 25 City Council meeting, Peggy Snyder addressed the council while holding grandson Malachi Snyder in her arms. Peggy, and Dick Snyder, also in attendance, are the parents of fallen St. Louis County Police Department officer Blake Snyder. Malachi is Blake’s 3-year-old son.

Peggy Snyder talked about how meaningful it was to the entire family for the city to consider naming the road to the second entrance at Gordon Moore Park in honor of Blake.

“Regarding Gordon Moore Park, his time started way before soccer,” she said, while noting that both of her sons liked playing there as children, and that they had both played soccer there. Blake had also refereed games and coached at the park’s soccer fields.

Later in the council meeting, a unanimous yes vote by council members on the proposed resolution would result in the future secondary entrance road at the park being named Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Drive.

Blake Snyder, a Godfrey native, was 33 years old when he was fatally shot while on duty as a St. Louis County Police Department officer on Oct. 6, 2016, responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Speaking on behalf of the family before a council vote was taken to approve the measure, Peggy Snyder expressed gratitude for the city’s proposal of naming the road after Blake.

“We feel very honored and very privileged for the city to name the road after Blake,” she said. “This is where his heart was.”

She also said that Blake and his wife, Elizabeth, had talked many times about moving back to the area after Malachi was born because of the strong sense of community they both had experienced here, and were residing in Edwardsville at Blake’s final 10-7, end of watch. A standing ovation from everyone in the chambers followed her remarks.

Elizabeth was unable to attend the council meeting because she was speaking at an event for BackStoppers Inc. BackStoppers, started in 1959, provides financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly funded paramedics and EMTs who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

The Snyders’ other son, Adam, was also unable to attend the April 25 meeting because he was coaching a soccer game at the park. He is a pediatric dentist and owner of Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry in Bethalto.

There have been countless vigils, ceremonies and activities in the two years since his death to recognize Blake Snyder’s mark and impact on his entire hometown area. Some have left a more visible and permanent presence that will soon be joined by the newly named park road once it is constructed.

In 2017, former State Rep. Dan Beiser and state Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) co-sponsored legislation that renamed Illinois 100 throughout the village limits of Godfrey as Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

Alton’s River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, broke ground in October 2017 on a new youth and family ministry building that will be named after Blake as well. Snyder had served as a youth group leader for the church from 2002 to 2010. Completion at that time was anticipated for spring 2018.

And at Lewis and Clark Community College, where Snyder played on the Trailblazer soccer team while a student there, a campus-wide effort was launched last summer to collect plastic that was used to make a memorial bench in his name for the school’s soccer field. The bench was made blue in honor of his service as a police officer.

