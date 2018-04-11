The smell of money

After a 45-minute closed executive session, Alton’s aldermanic Committee of the Whole reconvened its regular meeting April 9. Minutes later, the committee voted to sell the city’s sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment system to its sole bidder, Illinois American Water Co.

The vote was 6-1 in favor of recommending the acceptance of the lone proposal received from Illinois American Water with a purchase price offer of $53.8 million. The committee’s recommendation will advance to the City Council for binding action at its meeting April 11.

Stephanie Elliott, alderwoman for the city’s 6th Ward, cast the dissenting vote.

In a multi-part amendment to the original resolution, one part eliminated an allocation of “not less than $25 million” each to the firefighters and police pension funds from the sale. Instead, independent auditors Scheffel & Boyle CPA would determine the amounts allocated to each of the pension funds that would also meet the obligations the city is required by the state to fulfill annually. A payment schedule would be followed, with a goal to achieve full funding of each pension fund by the state-mandated deadline of 2040.

Another part of the amended resolution stipulated that the city would return funds previously contributed by the village of Bethalto to Alton’s sanitary sewer system reserve account as well as similar contributions made by the village of Godfrey. Further amendment details outlined the amounts and methods for distribution of remaining funds.

The proposal from Illinois American Water Co. also calls for lowering the existing monthly base rate from $22.08 (includes 1,000 gallons usage) to $20 in 2018; with accompanying lower charges for usage from 1,000 to 2,000 gallons and increased charges for usage over 2,000 gallons. In 2019 and 2020, Illinois American would increase the proposed rates by 2.5 percent annually. The rates would be applied to both residential and commercial customers.

Selling off the sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment facility will help meet the yearly court-mandated contributions the city must now pay toward its debt of $113.7 million owed to the firefighter and police pension funds. It will also relieve the city of the expensive burden of repairs to both the sanitary sewer collection system and outdated wastewater treatment plant.

“I understand the problem the city was facing,” wastewater treatment plant manager Steve Gibson said in an interview Tuesday. “They had no choice.”

Gibson also clarified that the proposal submitted by Illinois American Water Co. includes the retention of all current employees, at their current salaries and benefits “or better.”

