The surreal story

Conspiracy theories, cults and ghosts — oh, my!

These are some of the topics brothers Everett and Eric Hicks discuss on their weekly podcast, Surreal Talk. A part of LineupMedia.fm and broadcasting out of Edwardsville, Surreal Talk takes an alternative perspective on major news stories and events in which Everett and Eric take listeners on a quest for the truth.

Eric, a firm believer, initially realized his interest in the surreal after watching 9/11 videos on YouTube.

“From there, it went off,” he said. “It kind of became a hobby for me. Conspiracy theories, cults, the paranormal, true crime: my curiosity kept going. Before we even started the podcast, I used to call Everett all the time with different theories and ask him what he thought of them. When we got the opportunity to do a podcast, it felt like we were already doing one.”

However, Everett often needs some convincing to believe his brother’s theories and claims.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a skeptic,” he said. “I’m a believer of anything as long as it has enough evidence to back it up.”

The brothers began Surreal Talk in April 2016.

“I worked for LineupMedia.fm and we had an exciting podcast that covered conspiracy theories, but the host left and we took it over,” Everett said. “We started to have a lot of fun with it and started to rebrand it as our own.”

“We have grown quite a fan base, and I honestly didn’t think it would spawn to what it has become,” Eric said.

In addition to conspiracy theories, Surreal Talk covers aliens, the Illuminati, Satanism, serial killers, zombies and Scientology, among other topics. Some of their most viewed and listened episodes include Pizzagate, a conspiracy theory about a child pedophilia ring operating out of Washington, D.C., that involved Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and Chris Benoit, a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) wrestler who killed his wife and son before committing suicide.

“If it’s a weird topic, there’s a chance we covered it,” Eric said. “We have talked about 9/11, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, pyramids, Charles Manson, and even the dark arts.”

Neither Everett or Eric have ever dabbled with occult items like tarot cards or ouija boards.

“We love talking about those sort of things, but neither of us are practitioners,” Everett said. “We will have people on as guests who are experienced with these items and get their take on it.”

Although other podcasts cover these subjects, the brothers try to bring a sense of humor to Surreal Talk and not take themselves too seriously. They believe this is how their podcast will stand out.

“Because we’re brothers, we have no problem going back and forth and calling each other out on things,” Eric said. “We have received a lot of messages from people saying they feel like they are actually in on the conversation. We sit down, joke around and have a conversation. It’s like we’re sitting down at a bar and having a good time.”

From time to time, Surreal Talk will have a call-in show where listeners call in and talk about what interests them or have a guest come into the studio to discuss a subject they are well-versed in. While Everett enjoys focusing on science fiction, Eric has a spot in his heart for anti-government conspiracies.

Everett and Eric agree Kennedy’s assassination is one of the most frightening topics they have discussed.

“The amount of evidence that points to the fact that there was probably a CIA connection is mind-blowing,” Everett said. “There is enough evidence that the government could cover up something like that.”

On a scale of 1-10, the brothers say they would hover between 6-7 by how much some of the show’s topics have freaked them out.

“It all depends on the topic,” he said. “There have been some episodes where we have been completely wowed, like this cannot be possible; holy cow. This stuff doesn’t really scare us, but we are presenting listeners with a more sensible approach. If they want to dig a little deeper, go right ahead.”

Everett and Eric have changed their initial thoughts on certain topics.

“I have completely changed my tune on global warming,” Eric said.

“On my side, I didn’t believe any conspiracy theory about 9/11 until I saw all the research and evidence,” Everett said. “I now think something strange is there.”

Outside of the podcast, the brothers enjoy ghost-hunting and have visited many well-known haunted sites, especially in Alton. They once stayed the night at the infamous McPike Mansion.

But only Everett can say he truly had a paranormal experience.

“I was driving one night to the SIU soccer dome with my wife along this 45-mph road and out of nowhere, this black void appeared before us,” he said. “It wasn’t really a smoke or fog, just a black void. It came in front of us very quick and slipped off even faster. We both saw it and we were both like, ‘What did we just see?’ It was the strangest thing I have ever seen. That is the only paranormal thing I’ve ever seen. I can’t explain what I saw.”

“And I’m the crazy one,” Eric joked.

Surreal Talk is recorded every Saturday and episodes are posted Monday. For more information, follow their Facebook and Twitter pages, subscribe to their YouTube channel or visit the website. In addition, check out at least 60 other LineupMedia.fm podcasts, ranging from sports to women’s issues.

surrealtalkpodcast.com

