The Tamburitzans return

× Expand The Tamburitzans

One of the world’s finest, longest-running live musical variety stage shows of its kind returns to Metro East on Saturday, Nov. 17.

The Tamburitzans will return for the popular Southwestern Illinois College Foundation annual student scholarship fundraiser. The internationally renowned troupe performs at 7 p.m. at the Edwardsville High School Performance Theater stage, 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville; doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The talented young artists from Duquesne University, clad in elaborate costumes, will celebrate and share international cultural heritages through the universal languages of music and dance.

For more than 30 years, individuals from both Illinois and Missouri have enjoyed this group’s annual performance. Show proceeds benefit the John N. and Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans scholarships for students attending the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus.

Founded in 1937, the Tamburitzans got their name from a stringed folk instrument called the tamburitza that is predominant in the music of Balkan cultures. The troupe is based in Pittsburgh, Penn., but dazzles both domestic and international audiences with its traveling performances.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and must be purchased in advance. For tickets, call the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at (618) 931-0600, ext. 7192 or 7346; or Norma Bellcoff at (618) 692-6150 or (618) 978-1522. For credit card purchases, call (618) 235-2700, ext. 5663.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter