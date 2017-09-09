The tao of Lowe

× Expand Photo submitted by Ty Bechel Brandon Lowe’s interest in wrestling as a teenager led him to the world of wrestling over the next decade. Facing numerous hardships head-on, Lowe has proven himself an exceptional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter, defeating Aushton Midkiff this past March for Shamrock FC 286. Currently up 2 to 1, Lowe faces Malcolm Smith of Hahns MMA at River City Casino on Sept. 22 for Shamrock FC 295.

Brandon “Quickdraw” Lowe will face Malcolm Smith of Hahns MMA in the cage Sept. 22 at River City Casino. If Lowe brings home the win to Madison County, he’ll be up 3 to 1. A decade of training, obstacles of all shapes and sizes overcome, and a passion for the sport of mixed martial arts have led Lowe to this moment.

Lowe first became interested in fighting in the eighth grade, watching wrestling on television at first and soon getting involved himself. Training throughout the summer before his senior year, Lowe fought his first fight in 2008.

When it comes to training, every day’s a different routine. From gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu in Pontoon Beach, practice with a striking coach at the War Room in Wood River, strength conditioning with George Stanich at the Hit Squad in Granite City to switching it up at Wood River’s Pride Fitness, Lowe takes the sport as seriously as his full-time job.

Training two to four hours per day and six days each week, Lowe says he takes MMA training so seriously because it saved his life.

“I had it worse than most — but not as bad as some — growing up,” Lowe said. “I grew up around a lot of drug and alcohol abuse, but wrestling kept me away from all of that.”

Lowe’s hardships didn’t end with his commitment to the sport, but he found a refuge during some of his roughest personal battles.

“I was diagnosed with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and ADD (attention deficit disorder) at a young age, and it’s something that goes through different cycles,” he said. “It was never a problem during training because that’s where I was able to focus best.”

In December 2013, Lowe underwent a severe OCD episode he described as a “bad depression,” in which he found himself unable to leave his house for a month.

“I’ve never been the same, and I’m still working every day to recover,” he said.

The episode put Lowe in a situation far outside his comfort zone as a self-described “country boy” who spends a lot of time outdoors and at hard-labor jobs.

Having lost a house and a job in the midst of his struggles, Lowe has never given up on mixed martial arts. He weaned himself off his prescribed antidepressants naturally and took up yoga to stimulate and help anchor his mind and body.

In July 2015, Lowe also began experiencing sharp pains that led to an emergency appendectomy three weeks before his professional debut.

“I wanted to get back out and fight, but the doctor obviously didn’t let me in my condition,” Lowe said.

Lowe’s upcoming fight is incredibly important for the future of his fighting career. Up 2 to 1 after an impressive win against Aushton Midkiff this past March, Lowe is preparing for contract negotiation with Shamrock FC. Ty Bechel, Lowe’s brother and manager, said Shamrock recently signed a television deal to reach 115 million homes, as well as expanding to their fourth casino in St. Charles, St. Louis, and Kansas City in 2018.

Bechel has become close with Lowe over the past two years and said although being both a manager and brother can be challenging at times, both men push forward together.

“Brandon is definitely from a galaxy where champions are made,” Bechel said. “He has a fascinating story which is blanketed with perseverance, dedication, adversity, and determination.”

For an upcoming generation of not only MMA fighters, but determined and talented individuals of every calling, Lowe offered what has propelled him to this point in his career: “Keep moving forward because life’s too short. I don’t care if you want to learn piano or exceed at any sport; just go for it. Plenty of people in my life have told me I wasn’t going to make it, but they don’t matter; what matters are the people standing behind you.”

Both Lowe and Bechel thanked Lowe’s sponsors, which include Head Nod Squad, DCS Cleaning and Handyman Service, Sherer Chiropractic Center, Tattoos By Kirby at Grand Piasa Body Art, HW Armory, and Whole Street Productions. To buy tickets for the Sept. 22 event or for more information, visit the website or contact Ty Bechel at (618) 780-4843.

squareup.com/store/brandonlowemma

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter