The wisdom of youth

“Anyone who has experienced a certain amount of loss in their life has empathy for those who have experienced loss.” — Anderson Cooper

Cooper’s words may just be the most appropriate ones to describe the underlying reason behind one North Elementary School fifth-grader’s call to action. Ten-year-old Ethan Wilkins recently spearheaded a campaign to help students at a Houston elementary school replace some of their most treasured memories — their books.

Known at his school as the Bucks for Books drive, Wilkins and his schoolmates will wrap up their fundraising efforts on Friday, Sept. 29, after collecting money to purchase books for Houston area children who lost their own stories to Hurricane Harvey. When asked why he thought this project was important to do, Ethan said, “I like to read, and reading is important. I wanted to help kids be able to read and have their own books.”

Ann Wilkins, Ethan’s mom, shared the backstory to Ethan pulling together such a big project.

“Ethan and I were watching the TV special on September 13 called ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief,’” Ann said. “Ethan was watching very intently, and I could tell that it was bothering him. I suggested that we turn it off and he said, ‘I just feel like there’s nothing I can do.’

“He was visibly upset by the images he was seeing, so I turned the TV off and took the time to talk with him about ways that we can help others,” Ann said. “We talked about how a group of people doing little things can make a big difference. Many groups were asking for underwear, socks, hygiene items, etcetera. We thought about how many kids lost things like favorite books — things that might be some small comfort during this time of uncertainty.”

Ann shared this story at school the next day with Heather Johnson, North Elementary’s principal. Before the day had passed, Assistant Principal Ann McLaughlin had also learned of it. And it was teacher Heather Decker who would end up partnering with young Ethan to put the donation drive known as Bucks for Books into action with a goal to raise $400.

“One of our teachers, Mrs. Decker, coordinated with a sister elementary school in Houston,” Johnson said. “We asked our students, teachers and staff to bring in and donate whatever they could, pocket change or dollars. We are ordering books through Scholastic with the money, and they will be delivered directly to the students at the school.”

North Elementary, which hosts students in second through fifth grades, had managed to raise just under $225 by Tuesday afternoon, with three days left to collect.

“I think this is a fantastic way for Ethan to express his empathy for others,” Johnson said. “With all of the students, it shows that our Redbirds here at North Elementary lead the way. It underscores that, while we have a responsibility for ourselves, we also have a responsibility to others. Ethan is influencing his peers in a positive way with this, which is a great thing at this age.”

As for how this project has made Ethan feel as it wraps up, he said, “I wanted to help, and I think it’s really cool that Mrs. Johnson let me do that.”

Ethan and his family have indeed had their own experience with tragic loss — which has seemingly left an indelible mark on this young man’s heart and mind.

“We had a tragic house fire in 2013 and lost almost everything,” Ann Wilkins said. “Because of this, Ethan knows the uncertainty of not knowing where you are going to live and losing things like toys, stuffed animals and books.

“We were also blessed to have many people in the community support us during that time,” she said. “The night of the fire, the Godfrey Fire Department went to the store and bought Ethan pajamas, swim trunks for the hotel pool (where the family stayed after the fire), and one of his favorite toys, Legos. Seemingly small acts are so powerful in times like these.

“I think it’s important to encourage kids to express their empathy, and in doing so they are able to work through their own feelings about tragic events,” she said about this valuable lesson that has been learned by Ethan and his schoolmates through this student-to-student, heartfelt project that will remain evident for many, perhaps for a lifetime.